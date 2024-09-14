Key Takeaways Wycombe Wanderers secured a second win against Northampton Town with goals from Udoh and Kone.

Wycombe Wanderers beat Northampton Town for the second time this season, thanks to goals from Daniel Udoh and Richard Kone cancelled out Sam Hoskins' early penalty.

It was a frantic early start as Northampton won a penalty inside three minutes when Jack Grimmer sliced out Callum Morton from behind after a mistake at the back from the Chairboys. Hoskins converted from the spot to give the hosts an early lead.

Despite the setback, it didn't take Wycombe long to get back on terms though. An excellent through ball from Grimmer set Garath McCleary away, who rolled the ball into the path of Udoh. Wycombe's number 11 couldn't miss from just yards out. A breathtaking move from the Blues.

The visitors probed for a second, and should've had a chance to get one from the spot when Lee Burge clattered into Grimmer recklessly. Unbelievably, Adam Herczeg awarded the Cobblers with a drop-ball. It was fair to say the Blues captain had an eventful opening half-hour at both ends of the pitch.

On the stroke of half-time, Morton picked Declan Skura's pocket and flashed a ball across goal, which the Wanderers cleared. Richard Kone did well to hold off Patrick Brough and sent Udoh through on goal. McCleary darted inside to try and provide support, but the goalscorer's pass had just a little bit too much on it.

John Brady decided to shuffle his cards at half-time, bringing on Manchester City loanee Luke Mbete in the place of Brough.

Burge was called into action early on, making a fine fingertip save to deny Cameron Humphreys from the edge of the box. However, Wycombe took a deserved lead just moments later. A mishap at the back saw the Cobblers goalkeeper clattered over by his own defender and Kone was on hand to tap home.

Udoh nearly had another when Kone's excellent hold up was taken over by McCleary. His through ball set the ex-Shrewsbury forward away. His shot had the power but lacked the accuracy, as it sailed past Burge's near post.

Deadline day signing Caleb Taylor came on to replace Skura, ending a proud afternoon for the young defender as he made his full EFL debut. Brady was forced to respond, as his number one was having continued injury issues where he required treatment. Nik Tzanev replaced the injured Burge.

Wycombe's veteran winger was running the show. His cutback once again found Kone, who made the space but didn't have the finish to match the build up. The hosts made a trilogy of changes, introducing Tarique Fosu, Liam McCarron and Samy Chouchane.

Fosu was straight into the mix, playing a cheeky one-two with his teammate whilst nutmegging Josh Scowen in the process. Ravizzoli had to make an acrobatic save to deny the former Brentford man.

Beryly Lubala then made his long-awaited return to action against his former employers. A reassuring sign that Wycombe's early injury troubles are beginning to clear up.

Bloomfield opted to end the game in a back five, withdrawing Udoh for Alex Hartridge in hope of seeing the result through. All the Chairboys had to do was see out eight minutes of stoppage time to secure their second win of the season.

The Blues weathered a late Cobblers storm to take the points back to Buckinghamshire. A second win in their last three league matches.

Player ratings

Northampton Town

L. Burge - 4 (Substituted for N. Tzanev 70')

A. McGowan - 6

J. Sowerby - 6 (Substituted for S. Chouchane 72')

J. Guthrie (C) - 6

S. Hoskins - 7

M. Pinnock - 6 (Substituted for L. McCarron 72')

C. McGeehan - 7

T. Roberts - 5 (Substituted for T. Fosu 72')

J. Baldwin - 5

P. Brough - 5 (Substituted for L. Mbete 45')

C. Morton - 6

Substitutes:

L. Mbete - 5

T. Fosu - 7

S. Chouchane - 6

L. McCarron - 6

N. Tzanev - 6

Wycombe Wanderers

F. Ravizzoli - 7

J. Grimmer (C) - 7

D. Harvie - 7

J. Scowen - 7

D. Udoh - 8 (Substituted for A. Hartridge 86')

G. McCleary - 8 (Substituted for B. Lubala 80')

J. Low - 7

C. Humphreys - 6 (Substituted for T. Bakinson 80')

R. Kone - 7

D. Skura - 5 (Substituted for C. Taylor 65')

A. Morley - 6 (Substituted for M. Butcher 86')

Substitutes:

C. Taylor - 6

T. Bakinson - 5

B. Lubala - 5

A. Hartridge - 6

M. Butcher - 6

League Table

League One Table after Matchweek 6 (BBC Sport) Pos Team P W D L Pts 9th Wycombe Wanderers 5 2 1 2 7 15th Northampton Town 5 1 2 2 5

Wycombe moved up to ninth position, albeit thanks to the early kick-off as other teams hadn't played. Bloomfield's men are now unbeaten in three in the league and there is a real positive buzz around the Chairboys.

Northampton sit 15th after yet another defeat to Wycombe in their own backyard. There are plenty of bright sparks for the Cobblers but sloppy defending cost them today.