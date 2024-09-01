Key Takeaways Williams faced a setback after Northampton released him, but excelled at Crawley, proving his talent.

Northampton could benefit from Williams' midfield skills amid recent injuries, offering the team depth and local talent.

Despite missed opportunities, the club may rue not giving Williams another chance, as he thrives and progresses elsewhere.

Northampton Town have built a fine squad under the stewardship of Jon Brady. However, injuries to their midfield department have been a recurring theme.

Crawley Town midfielder Jay Williams has made headlines over the past week following a controversial tackle on Brighton's new £25m signing, Matt O'Riley, in a 4-0 defeat in midweek.

Rewind just over four years and Williams had been released by then Cobblers boss, Keith Curle.

Williams then had a spell at League Two, Harrogate Town, sandwiched between four spells with local non-league sides Kettering Town, AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Banbury United and Brackley Town.

Williams' career post Northampton (FotMob) July 2023 - now Crawley Town July 2023 - July 2023 Brackley Town October 2021 - June 2023 Banbury United Jan 2021 - May 2021 Harrogate Town November 2020 - Jan 2021 Kettering Town

Bizarrely, after signing for Brackley, Williams was picked up by Scott Lindsey's Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee before even making a competitive appearance for the Saints.

The Northampton-born midfielder has turned his career around at the Sussex outfit, starring in the Red Devils' astonishing League Two play-off triumph.

Back in 2020, Northampton and Curle may not have known the consequences of releasing Williams, but following his extraordinary turnaround, they may regret not giving him another chance.

Williams' Crawley performances prove bad timing

Having joined Town aged 13, Williams made his debut as a substitute in October 2018 and would make 14 appearances in the remainder of the season.

However, following the appointment of Curle in the second half of the season, the youngster's chances were limited. He was sent on loan twice to Kettering before departing the club in 2020.

The timing of Williams' breakthrough was unfortunate. The club was on a steep decline, finding themselves in the lower reaches of League Two after relegation from League One and Curle's appointment and adjustments to ensure survival hampered his chances.

Had Williams broken into the picture a few years later in the Brady era, he may have remained at the club and continued his development and could have played a vital role in League Two promotion as he did at Crawley.

Finding the correct environment and system has been a big factor in Williams' career, something he has only found at Banbury and Crawley, but with Brady's past successes with young assets such as Marc Leonard and Kieron Bowie, you can't help but feel if the midfielder had broken through a few years later he could've been a big success at the club.

Williams had a trial with the club, under Brady, a year after being released, but nothing came of it.

Landing at Crawley under an excellent coach in Lindsey when the side was tipped for relegation, Williams found the correct environment at professional level and proved his class, making 44 appearances over the campaign as well as scoring twice in Crawley's play-off smashing of MK Dons.

Williams has started the League One season impressively too.

Why Northampton will regret letting Williams go

Despite possessing good midfield options throughout Brady's reign, Northampton have frequently been light in the area in the past years and have already been hit by injuries to Jack Sowerby and most recently Ben Fox in the department this season.

As well as being a local academy product, Williams would fill this void, possessing an immaculate fitness record over recent years.

The 23-year-old would offer Town another midfield disruptor which they don't currently have after losing Shaun McWilliams to Rotherham and Fox to an injury.

Had Cobblers stuck by Williams, they may or may not have reaped the rewards of their faith, we'll never know. Out of all the young players who similarly departed the club over recent years, Williams is the only exception who has advanced his career significantly away from the club.

Northampton may regret not giving Williams another chance after his exploits with Crawley. However, the player may not be playing at the level he is now had he not moved away from the club and developed elsewhere. Who knows? We may see Williams don claret and white once more in the future.