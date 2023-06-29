Northampton Town are preparing for life back in League One after gaining promotion to the third division last season.

Jon Brady’s side finished third in League Two to gain automatic promotion after two seasons in the fourth tier.

A points haul of 83 proved enough to fend off competition from the likes of Stockport County and Carlisle United, who needed the play-offs to earn their place in League One.

But promotion comes with plenty of work that needs to be done in order to maintain competitiveness as they climb the English football pyramid.

What is the latest Northampton Town transfer news?

Here we look at the latest headlines surrounding Northampton’s transfer activity…

Ali Koiki contract renewal

Defender Ali Koiki has revealed his delight at signing a new deal that will keep him with the Cobblers into next season.

The new contract will retain the player with Northampton until the summer of 2025, as he put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old has been with the club since 2021, signing as a free agent ahead of the the start of that season.

He has made 72 appearances for the team in the two years since, although injuries have hampered his availability in recent months.

Pre-season testing underway

The Northampton Town players returned to the club for pre-season training this week.

The players will be preparing for life back in League One, with the early return highlighting the work that needs to be done to remain competitive at this higher level.

That the players have returned also highlights the speed with which new signings will need to be made as new recruits won’t want to miss too much of the pre-season action in order to smooth over their transition to a new club.

So far Northampton have been quiet on the transfer front, but perhaps this is a sign things will speed up soon.

Marc Leonard pursuit

The Cobblers hold an interest in retaining Marc Leonard for another season after a successful loan stint last year.

Brighton are yet to make a decision on the future of the player, but Northampton face competition from Bristol Rovers for his signature.

Leonard made 48 appearances during his year with the club, earning a positive reputation among supporters for his performances.

According to Darren Witcoop, the Seagulls are keen to loan the player again this season but are hoping to secure the 21-year-old a move to the Championship.

Jon Brady comments

Manager Brady has commented on the club’s transfer plans for this summer.

Speaking to the club website, the Northampton boss has claimed that he and the recruitment staff are working hard to bring in signings.

Although he has warned supporters that there is a big difference between competing for signings at League One level compared to League Two.