Northampton Town teammates are among those to have reacted to Mitch Pinnock's last-gasp equaliser in the Cobblers' 1-1 draw at Birmingham City on Saturday.

Pinnock has a knack for scoring late goals to win and draw games. He previously snatched a point for Northampton against league leaders Forest Green in 21/22 and infamously lobbed Peterborough United keeper Nicholas Bilokapic to win the Nene Derby at Sixfields last season.

Cobblers had trailed since the 58th minute at St. Andrew's after Jay Stansfield opened the scoring, but heading into the final seconds of the contest, a looping Lee Burge kick found its way to Pinnock, who slammed the ball into the far corner to complete a fantastic smash-and-grab point for Jon Brady's side.

Current and ex-Northampton teammates react to Pinnock's goal

Following the finish that handed Cobblers what will probably be their most prized point of the season, Pinnock took to Instagram.

Fellow Northampton winger Sam Hoskins commented: "Striker's breakfast worked wonders."

Hoskins' elation is understandable considering he played through the pain barrier so Northampton could field a competitive team against Birmingham as well as himself and Pinnock being mainstays at the club in the side in the last four years.

Meanwhile, fellow teammates Nesta Guinness-Walker and Ben Fox reacted with rocket and goat emojis respectively, while Martyn Waghorn and Patrick Brough applauded Pinnock.

Former teammates Robbie Kiernan and Paul Kalambayi also showed their support for the 29-year-old.

Cobblers fans were also quick to point out the effective return of Pinnock's lucky shinpads, which the winger has been open about not wearing during a recent dry spell of form.

Hero contribution relieves some pressure off Pinnock

Despite the positive comments following Saturday, the goal relieves some pressure from Pinnock, who has come under increased scrutiny by Cobblers fans so far this season.

While Brady is fast running out of options due to an injury crisis, Pinnock has consistently kept his place, having been a mainstay in the last three seasons, despite offering what supporters deem to be under-par performances.

Mitch Pinnock for Northampton Town (FotMob) Matches G+A 2024/25 18 4 2023/24 48 15 2022/23 48 13 2021/22 53 22

Pinnock remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes at St. Andrew's to some fans' annoyance, but he sent the 2,205 of them into raptures in the last minute when he ripped the net with only seconds remaining.

There is no doubt that Pinnock has the quality on the ball to create and capitalise on big moments, and it's a credit to Brady that he has backed him to continue delivering in moments such as the opportunity in the last minute on Saturday.

Pinnock's goal should certainly replenish some faith and patience in him that he needs from the Northampton faithful.

The point sets Cobblers in better stead ahead of their clash away at Blackpool this weekend, after a tough start to the season. However, they may have to call on Pinnock for a moment of magic once more as injuries rack up.

Northampton could have up to 16 senior players unavailable as they make the trip up north, so it's vital that players with reliable injury records such as Pinnock stay fit and firing heading into the busy Christmas period.