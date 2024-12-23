Northampton Town are reportedly set to name former West Ham United midfielder, Kevin Nolan, as their new manager.

The Shoe Army parted ways with John Brady last week, following a 2-0 away defeat to Birmingham City. However, it looks like the hunt for a new manager is about to come to an end.

This is according to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, who confirmed via X that the former Leyton Orient and Notts County boss is set for a return to management. This time, he faces a League One relegation battle with Northampton Town.

Nolan was linked with taking charge at Bristol Rovers but is now set to head to their league rivals.

It's been a strange week for the South West club, as they reportedly looked to appoint former VfB Stuttgart boss, Michael Wimmer. However, this hit a stumbling block when his work permit application was rejected, and an appeal was dismissed, which left the Gas seeking alternatives.

Whilst their search for a new manager continues, Northampton seem to have ended theirs.

More to follow....