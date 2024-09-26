Key Takeaways Rob Page's appointment at Northampton after Chris Wilder's departure led to dismantling a successful squad.

Page saw initial success, but ended his tenure poorly with regrettable comments and poor results.

Wilder's success at Sheffield United after departing from Northampton highlights what could have been if he had stayed.

Northampton Town appointed Rob Page following the departure of Chris Wilder for Sheffield United ahead of the 2016/17 League One season.

The appointment was a crucial one after the departure of Wilder, who could do no wrong in the eyes of Cobblers fans after the incredible 2015/16 season which saw Cobblers clinch the League Two title by 13 points, finishing on 99.

Despite having spent the second half of the season unbeaten and carrying much momentum into the new season, the departure of Wilder was substantial, so replacing such an inspiring figure was not expected to be a simple task.

However, what followed left a sour taste in the mouths of the Cobblers faithful.

The Page era at Northampton

After Wilder departed for boyhood club, Sheffield United, a move not many supporters could begrudge, Northampton's hierarchy were tasked with the unusual scenario of replacing a manager who they hadn't sacked.

Their replacement came in the form of Page, an ex-Wales international who had previously managed Port Vale in League One.

Page joined Vale in October 2014, leading them to survival in his first season before leading the Valiants to a 12th-placed finish in 2015/16.

On the face of it, the then 41-year-old looked a steady but promising acquisition. Northampton’s chairman, Kelvin Thomas, told the club’s website: "We are pleased to have recruited an outstanding young manager like Rob. He is very highly regarded and I am looking forward to working with him to take Northampton forward as we prepare for an exciting year in League One."

Having been appointed before the summer window, the new boss stamped his authority on the side, which saw many key figures who spearheaded the title-winning campaign, such as Ricky Holmes, Nicky Adams, Joel Byrom, Lawson D'Ath, Jason Taylor, Danny Rose and Ryan Cresswell, leave the club alongside departing loanees James Collins, John Marquis and Luke Prosser.

Despite a summer of change, Northampton began the season on the front foot which saw them extend their unbeaten streak to 31 games before it ended in a 3-1 away defeat to Chesterfield in September.

However, it soon unraveled for Page at Sixfields. A spell of nine defeats in 11 games climaxed in a 5-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers. Following the result, Page described his team's performance as "men against girls", a comment for which he later apologised.

The 42-year-old was sacked shortly after, with fans expressing that his disbandment of a winning side which was carrying momentum was his downfall in the job.

Rob Page at Northampton Town, transfermarkt Days in charge 192 Matches 34 Wins 11 Draws 6 Losses 17 PPG (Points per game) 1.15

On his return to Sixfields in March 2017, when asked about meeting up with some familiar faces, winger Ricky Holmes, who was sold to Charlton Athletic, said: "To be honest, the squad surprisingly got completely torn apart by the management change.

"I think the new manager, Rob Page, went down a different route, wanted his own identity, and got rid of all my mates."

Northampton went on to stay up that season, finishing 16th, four points above the drop zone under the stewardship of the late Justin Edinburgh.

However, Town would suffer relegation the season after, with Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink taking charge for the majority of the campaign. There were many more poor decisions made post-Page's tenure, therefore he cannot be directly blamed for the relegation, but his disbanding of the most dominant Cobblers side in recent history certainly sent the dominoes falling.

Wilder's success at Blades leaves a slightly bitter taste

Having left for Sheffield United ahead of the 2016/17 season, Wilder's career took a significant upward turn once more as he guided United to the League One title, coincidentally securing promotion at Sixfields.

Town fans were made to watch on as their former hero achieved a second consecutive promotion, while Cobblers were left fractured in his wake.

Wilder would continue to take the Blades upwards, securing promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19, completely reversing the Blades' fortunes, much like he did at Sixfields.

Although the Sheffield United gig was an offer Wilder could not refuse, it can't be escaped what could've been had they not come knocking and he stayed at Northampton.

The core of the title-winning squad would likely have been retained while being upscaled in positions of need and Cobblers' early season promise that year may have been converted.

Northampton were a victim of their success with Wilder. Had they won promotion in a more low-key manner, they may not have been targeted by clubs such as Blades for their assets.

The success of Wilder following his move certainly leaves a sour taste of what could have been, but the appointment of Page was nothing short of disastrous and was the start of a series of errors which climaxed with relegation back to the third tier two years later.