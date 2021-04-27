Northampton Town quiz: Does Sixfields have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

Northampton Town are enduring a difficult campaign in League One.

After securing promotion last term it was expected that the Cobblers could be in line for a tricky season and that’s certainly proving to be the case.

With just two matches remaining Keith Curle’s side are sitting fourth-bottom of the third tier, meaning that they’re firmly in the mix to endure an immediate return to League Two.

Unfortunately for the club they haven’t been able to welcome supporters to Sixfields with 7,798 empty seats each week.

But how does Northampton Town’s stadium compare to others by capacity? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

