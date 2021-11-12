Aaron McGowan is still a possibility for Northampton Town’s tie with Bristol Rovers, leaving Jon Brady to wait before making a decision on the squad.

The 25-year-old came off in the first half against Carlisle United and had no part to play in the subsequent FA Cup tie against Cambridge United. Before this, McGowan had made 15 league starts, 100% of the League Two campaign so far this season. He has scored and assisted one but it’s his defensive efforts that make him such a big miss to the squad.

On the club’s situation, Brady said: “It’s one that is dragging out a bit longer than we thought but we have just got to be patient, At the moment it’s still a wait and see game. We have still got a bug running through the squad but hopefully, soon everyone will have had it and we will come out stronger on the other side.”

It’s an important few weeks for the Cobblers, who currently sit third in the league. In the next three league games, they’ll be expected to win playing no one inside the top 10, with a repeat tie against Cambridge in between them.

With a promotion push on the cards, it’s important for Brady to make sure his side can weather the storm of losing key players to try and keep themselves in the race. The club are only four points off the top of the table and have already beaten second-place Port Vale.

“We’ve got a big week coming up with three away games and it’s important we manage the squad in the right way,” Brady stated. “Our away form is strong and we are relishing the challenge of going there to try and get all three points. Out of everything the league is the priority for us and that is our main focus but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to progress in the FA Cup.

“We’ve got our targets in the league and we know what we want to achieve. That has been the main focus for us as a group in the first third of the season and now we move into the next third.”

The Verdict

Northampton Town for the past few years have been an EFL yo-yo club and will have been expected at the start of the season to challenge for promotion or even push for thee title.

Thankfully, none of the top 10 are in their next three games and by then McGowan should be back and fully fit the challenge again for at least promotion and maybe even the title. However, losses in the squad like key player McGowan could affect the push towards League One.