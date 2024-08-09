Highlights Northampton hope to replicate their 2015/16 opening day success and set tone ahead of a challenging season.

A poor start could leave Cobblers playing catch-up.

Bristol Rovers have high hopes and present a good challenge to start the season.

Northampton Town fans' ears will have been pricked when they found out that they would kick off their 2024/25 League One campaign away at Bristol Rovers.

Cobblers supporters are certainly familiar with starting a season at the Memorial Ground. Nine years ago, a headed effort by cult hero, John-Joe O'Toole, against his former club, ensured Chris Wilder's side started their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Rovers.

The triumph was the first of many as Northampton went on to be crowned League Two champions with an incredible 99 points.

Northampton Town's 2015/16 campaign (FotMob) Position Won Drawn Lost Goals Scored Goals Conceded Points 1 29 12 5 82 46 99

Jon Brady will be hoping to replicate the success of the 2015/16 opening day in order to set the tone ahead of what could be a challenging season.

Northampton must set the tone this season

O'Toole's winner and how Northampton ground out a result at the Mem on opening day in 2015 was characteristic of that side and while opening day is only one of 46 fixtures, momentum can be formed early, alongside an edge over competitors to cling onto.

Northampton didn't just set a positive tone as a team, but also as individual players. O'Toole finally kicked on after a rocky start with the club in previous seasons and debutant David Buchanan's incredible assist was a sign of what was to come from him.

John-Joe O'Toole's 2015/16 League Two stats (FotMob) Matches 38 Goals 12 Assists 2

Potential debutants Jack Baldwin, Cameron McGeehan, and Tom Eaves will be looking for similar performances as they hope to hit the ground running with their new club.

Despite the result in 2015, the Memorial Ground hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Cobblers who have not won there in five attempts since. Northampton have only beat Rovers once in the nine years since the opening-day win, securing a 3-1 win at Sixfields back in February.

Cobblers were whipping boys for Rovers in 2017, losing 5-0 away and 6-0 at home across two different League One seasons.

However, Northampton's poor recent record against their opposition provides an extra incentive for Brady's side to come away from the South West with at least a point.

Cobblers finished a low-key pre-season campaign with a 2-0 defeat at League Two Cheltenham Town last Saturday, and with news of a potential sickness bug spreading within the camp, Town must earn a positive result to set a positive tone for the season ahead or potentially find themselves in early bother.

Poor start could leave Cobblers playing catch-up

Entering the second season of their latest stint in the division, Brady's side cannot afford to be cut adrift early on this season as the competition hots up more than ever before.

Cheltenham Town started last season without scoring a goal in their first 11 games, including a 1-0 defeat to Northampton, while the Robins took their League One survival bid to the final day, after an inspired effort under Darrell Clarke, their early season form came back to bite them as they dropped back to League Two.

The Robins proved that no bad start is unassailable, but are usually costly.

On the other hand, a successful start can inspire a side, like Wilder's Cobblers team that beat Rovers on opening day. The clash proved to be a big one early on, as both sides were eventually promoted to League One.

League One looks stronger than ever next season with ambitious Wrexham AFC and Stockport County gaining promotion to the third tier, while relegated sides Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, and Rotherham United also look well-equipped despite relegation.

Rovers, however, have not been shy with their spending either and present a good challenge for Northampton, Brady will be hoping Town can make a positive start, especially at a ground where they've been short of luck recently, that could springboard Cobblers into a positive season.