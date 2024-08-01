Highlights Northampton Town still need to boost their attacking options for the upcoming season in League One.

Anthony Scully offers direct running and pace missing in Cobblers' current squad.

Scully presents a valuable opportunity for Northampton to sign a proven goalscorer in League One.

Northampton Town are still looking to further bolster their attacking ranks as preparation continues for the new League One campaign.

Cobblers have had somewhat of a mini-overhaul so far this summer, especially in the final third, and now is the perfect opportunity to further increase numbers among the attacking ranks with the new League One season fast approaching.

Jon Brady has already made seven astute additions to his squad, but Northampton have certainly left the door open for further additions by the conclusion of the transfer window. One specific area Brady will be looking to bolster will be out wide, a position Town haven't added to yet this summer.

Anthony Scully would give Cobblers fresh options

News broke yesterday that former Lincoln City and current Portsmouth wide threat, Anthony Scully, has been told he has no future at the club by boss John Mousinho, following Pompey's promotion to the Championship last season.

Current options Sam Hoskins and Mitch Pinnock, while effective, don't offer direct running and pace to Brady's attacking unit, leaving a role in that department left to fill.

Scully offers a different skillset to Hoskins and Pinnock with direct running at opposition defenders while not being short of the odd extra yard of pace to beat defenders.

Town are yet to replace former loanee, Kieron Bowie, who contributed nine goals and five assists last season, starting 40 games as an option with an alternate playing style to Hoskins and Pinnock.

Kieron Bowie's Northampton Town 2023/24 stats (FotMob) Goals 9 Assists 5

Scully won't be short of suitors after previous exploits

Lincoln City can be credited with the progression and development of Scully, signing the then 20-year-old from West Ham United.

Scully, now 25, made 106 league appearances for the Imps over four seasons, scoring 37 goals, earning a move to, then Championship, Wigan Athletic in September 2022.

However, Scully made only five appearances for the Latics in a difficult season before moving to Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee last summer, on a two-year contract.

Scully's best form for Lincoln was in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons before his move to Wigan, form that, despite a few quiet campaigns, would spike the interest of numerous League One clubs.

Anthony Scully Lincoln City stats (FotMob) 2019/20 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 Matches (started) 5 (3) 40 (22) 35 (31) 5 (5) Goals 2 11 11 1 Assists 1 4 7 1

Northampton must throw their hat into the ring

The availability and injury record of Scully gives Northampton the unique opportunity of being in with the chance to sign a proven goalscorer at League One level.

Shortly after joining Pompey, Scully tore the meniscus in his left knee and, while only the one issue didn't spell the end of his stay on the south-coast, it certainly didn't aid his course.

There is no doubt that if Scully remains in this country, he will be playing in League One next season. While he may be a gamble for teams with higher hopes in the division, he presents a fantastic opportunity for a club like Northampton, who could benefit hugely from his services should they be patient and aid him in re-finding his fitness and form to match.

Portsmouth will likely be forced into selling Scully in a cut-price deal due to their will to move him on before the end of the summer window, bringing clubs with lower budgets, such as Northampton, right into the mix.

Purely based off the potential Scully clearly possesses after his spell at Lincoln City, Cobblers must act to secure the former West Ham academy product's signature before other league rivals swoop.