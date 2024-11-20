Matt Dibley-Dias joined Northampton Town on loan from Fulham in the summer but has only played a handful of minutes in the league since then.

The young midfielder has made just one appearance in the league this season, a 57-minute cameo in a September win over Exeter City.

The 21-year-old has struggled with a series of 'niggles' and his absence from matchday squads, despite Cobblers' injury crisis, suggests he's still some distance away from forcing himself back into Jon Brady's side.

The Northampton manager also cited bringing the Kiwi's physicality up to the standard of the league in September. He said, via the Northampton Chronicle & Echo: "The intensity of training has been different, and he’s had a few little niggles here and there.

"He’s continued to train, but we’re trying to get his physicality to a place where he can be consistent."

Northampton Town may not afford Dibley-Dias patience

Despite being highly touted upon his arrival at Sixfields, the Fulham U21 captain is yet to take off, despite places in the team being up for grabs.

Admittedly, the youngster has been plagued with teething issues on transition to the senior game and should be afforded patience, but Cobblers may not be able to offer him that.

Matt Dibley-Dias for Northampton Town in all competitions (FotMob) Minutes played League One 57 Carabao Cup 28

Fellow loanees Callum Morton and Luke Mbete have also been struck by injuries, but Morton's return to Salford looks unlikely and Town will afford Mbete patience with his recovery, should he be fit anytime soon after January, due to his great start at Sixfields.

After signing free agents Nesta Guinness-Walker, TJ Eyoma and Martyn Waghorn, Cobblers have reached the squad size limit and are unable to sign any more players.

Following the loss of Jack Sowerby from Brady's midfield last weekend, Northampton are becoming lighter in the midfield once more, so if Dibley-Dias fails to make a quick return, Cobblers may attempt to regrettably offload the youngster in January.

Northampton and Fulham could reach mutual agreement

There is no doubt that Dibley-Dias holds a wealth of talent, but with the current situation the club finds itself in with injury troubles, they may not be able to afford him the patience and subsequent minutes he requires for his development, should he not step in during the Christmas period.

The current situation regarding the young talent is bitterly unfortunate as Northampton is clearly the right environment for young players, especially midfielders, to thrive, proven by the extraordinary development of Marc Leonard, but parting ways in January could benefit both sides.

Cobblers will be looking to trim their squad where they can as they look to bring in reinforcements amid their injury crisis, so if Dibley-Dias remains out he could well fall foul of this trimming.

Dibley-Dias returning to Fulham would be no stain on the youngster's ability, but the needs of the club require a player who is fit and ready to play if they want to ensure they remain in League One next season through this battle with injuries.

The situation is far from concluded and Dibley-Dias still has an opportunity at the club should he put his injury struggles behind him and step up when Cobblers need every player they can get, but the long-term health of Dibley-Dias is paramount for Fulham, who could agree to see his future elsewhere.

In the current state of affairs, Dibley-Dias is on the chopping block in terms of assets Cobblers could offload this January to bring in some fresh legs, especially with Samy Chouchane presenting a similar profile and Ben Fox and Will Hondermarck fit.

It would be disappointing to see the 21-year-old leave the club. However, it may be in the best interests of both clubs involved. Cobblers may not be able to afford Dibley-Dias the time to recover and make an impact this season, whilst Fulham could send him elsewhere and get what they'd hoped for from Northampton, elsewhere.