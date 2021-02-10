Northampton Town make major managerial decision

Northampton Town have sacked manager Keith Curle and assistant manager Colin West, the club have confirmed.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas said the decision was taken with a heavy heart but was in the best interests of the club, as the following club statement read:

“We have a huge amount of respect for Keith and Colin and we will always owe them a debt of gratitude for the promotion they achieved but we feel a change is now required,” he said.

“Our results, and in particular our lack of goals, have left us in a very difficult position in the league and we believe that this decision is in the best interests of the club as we battle to retain our League 1 status.

“Keith and Colin leave with our thanks and our best wishes and their time at the club will go down as a success, especially managing us through the difficult period of Covid 19.”

The Cobblers have been on a concerning run of form of late and are currently languishing in second bottom in League One, having amassed just 24 points all season.

The news comes shortly after the announcement that a fellow struggling League One manager Paul Tisdale was relieved from his duties at Bristol Rovers who sit level on points with Northampton.

Northampton’s last victory in League One came back on the 29th December as they secured three points at Sixfields against Gillingham, but from then have failed to register another win in the third tier.

The Cobblers’ 1-0 loss to Wigan Athletic proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Curle at Northampton, in what has been a mixed stint in charge of the side.

He did of course guide the club to promotion last season via the play-offs in what was an impressive campaign, but this season has been a stark contrast and they have struggled in the lower echelons of the division.