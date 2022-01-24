Northampton Town make approach for 22-year-old Peterborough man

There could be some movement at Sixfields Stadium soon with the news that the club have made an approach to sign Idris Kanu on a deal from Peterborough, as reported by Pete O’Rourke.

The club are currently battling it out for a promotion from League Two and with a game in hand on some of their rivals around them, there is every chance they could soon sneak into the automatic promotion spots too.

They’ll be desperate to shoot back up a league and they’ll want to add as many bodies to their squad to help them do so while the current transfer window is open.

One name that does look like he could be coming through the door at Northampton is Idris Kanu, who currently plays for Peterborough. The 22-year-old is fairly highly regarded at the club but it appears they may be willing to let him leave on a short-term basis until the end of the season – and the Cobblers are now ready to swoop and bring him in on loan.

He’s played in League Two before at Port Vale but he only managed three appearances in total for the club during that time (albeit scoring one goal along the way). He’s since gone on to feature in the third tier on 41 occasions and even in the Championship with Posh this season, featuring a further five times.

The forward looks then like he could be a real shrewd addition at League Two level – and his signing could be a real boost to the promotion hopes of Northampton in the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

Idris Kanu could be a superb signing for Northampton and could really help the player kick on in his career.

Kanu has been limited to a bit part role in the second tier this season and despite playing 41 games in League One over the course of his career, only nine of those have been actual starts. It’s meant that he has been limited in terms of showcasing his abilities and he could certainly benefit from some more gametime from the off.

Northampton could be the side to give it to him too, with the Cobblers in a good position to let him compete for a place in their forward line. Considering his experience in the Championship and League One too, he could really make a difference for them at that level.

A move then could be perfect for all parties – and if a deal can be struck, it could certainly be a win-win-win situation.