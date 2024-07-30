Highlights Liam McCarron is closing in on a move to Northampton Town after doing well on trial with the League One side.

Stoke City is open to selling the full-back, who hasn't seen much game time with them since 2022.

McCarron's lack of opportunities with Stoke signals that he needs to move on for the sake of his career development.

Stoke City’s Liam McCarron is reportedly closing in on a move to Northampton Town following a stint on trial with the League One club.

According to Football Insider, talks are at an advanced stage over a potential permanent transfer.

The Potters are open to a sale, with the full-back having impressed during his stint with the third-tier club.

The 23-year-old still has 12 months remaining on his current contract but he has received an offer from Northampton to make the switch this summer.

McCarron has failed to make a single league appearance for Stoke since making the switch from Leeds United in 2022, having spent time on loan at Port Vale during 2022/23.

Liam McCarron transfer latest

Stoke are open to letting McCarron go this summer, with talks underway with Northampton over a move.

The full-back made just four appearances for Port Vale during his three-month stint with the club and struggled for game time last season while with the Potters.

He has opted not to travel with the Championship club for their pre-season camp to Ireland, instead competing for Northampton last weekend in a friendly against Norwich City.

McCarron has impressed during his trial with the third division side, and now a permanent move is being explored.

Northampton will be looking to build a team capable of improving on their 14th-place finish in the table last season.

This is technical director Jonathan Walters’ first summer in the role at Stoke, so this will be his first opportunity to oversee their transfer strategy.

McCarron’s lack of game time under Steven Schumacher will be a sign that he is surplus to requirements.

This has opened the door for him to move to the Cobblers ahead of the new League One season.

Jon Brady’s side will get their campaign underway against Bristol Rovers on 10 August.

Stoke City’s 2024 summer business so far

Stoke City - 2024/25 Signings Per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Eric-Junior Bocat Sint-Truiden Permanent Viktor Johansson Rotherham United Permanent Ben Gibson Norwich City Permanent Wiktor Gromek Lecce Permanent

Stoke have seen a number of players depart since the end of the previous season, including the likes of Tyrese Campbell, Tom Edwards, and Ciaran Clark.

Eric-Junior Bocat, Viktor Johansson, Ben GIbson, and Wiktor Gromek have all joined Schuamcher’s side ahead of the new Championship term.

The 40-year-old coach will be aiming to improve on the team’s underwhelming 17th-place finish in the table.

Stoke have until 30 August to complete any remaining transfer deals, with their opening league game coming at home against Coventry City on 10 August.

Time for McCarron to move on

Now is a good time for McCarron to move on, even if he still has a year remaining on his Stoke contract.

His lack of senior game time has been an issue for his development, making just one appearance in all competitions in his two years with the club.

The 23-year-old needs to be playing in order to carve out a career for himself and now Northampton are offering him that pathway.

This is a promising move for the defender, who will get the chance to prove himself at a League One level next season.

It’s unfortunate for Stoke that this move hasn’t worked out for him, but not every young player that comes through is going to make it in the first team.