Northampton Town manager Kevin Nolan has issued praise towards Chris Davies, as the Cobblers prepare to face Birmingham City at Sixfields on Saturday afternoon.

The narrative which has surrounded Blues this season comes from the club's spending spree last summer as the club prepared for its first stint in League One since 1995, with a first-time promotion to the Championship the only objective on the minds of supporters, players, management and American ownership group, Knighthead.

Davies' side currently find themselves 14 points clear at the top of the third tier standings after they saw off Stevenage 2-1 at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Tuesday night, with their nearest challengers - Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham - also set to face off at Adams Park this weekend.

But, whilst the spotlight has so often focused on the strength in-depth and finances at the Blues' boss' disposal, Nolan, who, like Davies, previously plied his trade as an assistant manager in between his role as boss at Notts County and the Cobblers, has praised the 39-year-old's ability to mould such an efficient lineup together in the space of nine months.

Kevin Nolan issues "fantastic" Chris Davies claim ahead of Northampton Town vs Birmingham City

Since the appointment of the former Bolton Wanderers, West Ham and Newcastle United midfielder, Town have won two of their seven home outings in League One, which came against fellow promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town and Bristol Rovers, having taken 22 of their 41 points at Sixfields thus far.

With the champions-elect making the 54-mile journey south-east, Nolan has urged his chargers and supporters to make it as uncomfortable for Blues as possible, with the leaders also suffering defeat in their last away outing at the hands of Bolton Wanderers.

“I’ve just said Sixfields has got to become our fortress now,” he said via Birmingham Live. “We’ve got to start making sure teams don’t want to come to our place."

“That’s the challenge for this week going into Birmingham. It’s going to be another tough one, we won’t get an easy game, but it’s one we’re going to relish and look forward to.

“I know Davo (Davies), he’s done a fantastic job since he’s gone in there and although everyone says he’s got all the resources, you’ve got to prove your team can do it and they have."

Despite the praise, the 42-year-old stated that all sentiment will go out the window over the course of the 90 minutes, as Northampton look to cause Blues further issues, having taken a last-gasp point away from St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on November 9th.

"I’m rooting for him and I’m pleased he’s taken his opportunity there, but they are coming to Sixfields on Saturday and I don’t want anyone to enjoy coming to our place," Nolan added via the Northampton Chronicle.

At 5pm I want him to be thinking ‘I don’t want to come here again’ and that’s what we’re hoping for. We’ll be ready for them and we’ll give it a right go.”

Birmingham City will hope to take advantage of Wycombe Wanderers vs Wrexham AFC clash

To many, it seems as a matter of 'when?' rather than 'if' Birmingham secure an immediate return to the second tier, having lost just three times across their 35 league games.

League One Table (14/03/25) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 35 35 82 2 Wycombe Wanderers 35 28 68 3 Wrexham 36 20 68

However, all of those encounters were on the road, and this run will also end a run of 20 straight games in all competitions from New Year's Day until the March international break, with next weekend's fixture against Stevenage postponed amid call-ups to key players.

Northampton are currently sat in 19th place, eight points above Burton Albion in the relegation zone, meaning that Nolan's side will be eager to mathematically secure their place in the third tier as soon as possible, with the run-in seeing them face off against a mixture of promotion hopefuls and sides also battling to avoid the drop.

If Birmingham are to record their 26th victory of the season this Saturday, it will see them go at least 16 points clear if the clash between the Chairboys and Red Dragons ends in a stalemate, which is a remarkable gap to have established, even with the talent at their disposal, which includes the likes of record-signing and top-scorer, Jay Stansfield.

However, there are several absentees within the Blues ranks, with Emil Hansson reportedly a doubt for the weekend's clash despite recently returning to full fitness and making his first league starts for the club, which is an aspect the Cobblers will look to take advantage of as the contest wears on.

Not many supporters of other sides and Northampton will share the same thoughts as Nolan pre-match, but credit must be given to Davies for his approach in changing Blues' fortunes during his first managerial gig.