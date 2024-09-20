Key Takeaways Tying Guthrie down must be a priority due to his importance and leadership.

Jon Guthrie has been a permanent fixture at the back for Northampton Town since his arrival ahead of Jon Brady's first full season as Cobblers boss in 2021.

The Cobblers skipper has entered the final year of the three-year deal he signed in 2022.

The 32-year-old is among a flurry of Brady's squad that are out of contract this summer, which includes fellow mainstays Jack Sowerby, Mitch Pinnock, Aaron McGowan, Ali Koiki and Patrick Brough.

However, he will surely be Brady's top priority due to how important he has been to Town.

Tying Guthrie down must be a priority

Following his inclusion in the 2021-22 League Two Team of the Season, Guthrie signed a three-year deal the following August, having been rewarded the captain's armband.

Having missed out on promotion in agonising fashion the season prior, Guthrie galvanised the Cobblers squad and led them to final-day automatic promotion back to the third tier.

Guthrie started 41 games as Town won promotion and, despite an injury crisis ripping through the squad throughout the campaign, he kept the Cobblers rearguard tight regardless of adversity.

Speaking when Guthrie signed his extension two years ago, Brady said: "Jon has been top-class for us over the last year," calling Guthrie a "key figure".

The skipper has shown no signs of slowing down since promotion, starting 33 times and putting in some class showings despite having to adapt to differing centre-back partnerships over the campaign as Cobblers comfortably survived the drop last season.

Having been so reliable again last season, there is no sign of Brady calling time on his relationship with the skipper, so agreeing new terms should be at the top of the manager's to-do list.

Guthrie has been an ever-present

Northampton will want to tie Guthrie down based on his fantastic defensive instinct and his reliability in duels, but the captain has been a mainstay despite changes around him during Brady's tenure.

Guthrie in League One (2023/24), FotMob Matches (Started) 36 (33) Minutes played 2957 Goals 4 Assists 2 Rating (League One rank) 7.00 (112)

Cobblers have a fantastic defensive record since Brady took over in 2021, a credit to the defenders Town have possessed during Brady's tenure. Most notably Fraser Horsfall and Sam Sherring, but these individuals have since moved on to pastures new.

Guthrie, however, has been ever-present and reliable despite having to form new partnerships and his adaptability is set to be crucial once more after Jordan Willis' injury early in the new campaign, making his contract renewal all that more important.

Guthrie has risen to the challenge of being captain

Not only has Guthrie been a force at the back for Town, but his incredible leadership often goes under the radar.

The experienced campaigner has worked fantastically with younger partners such as Horsfall and Sherring as well as skippering a youthful, injury-fractured team to promotion and League One survival in back-to-back seasons.

When Guthrie signed his extension in 2022, manager, Brady, said: "In a young squad with a lot of potential, he is a perfect role model for some of the younger players."

A player who's been present at the club for years, alongside his leadership, Guthrie provides stability in a side that has experienced a lot of change in preparation for a tough League One campaign.

On every front, Guthrie is and has been a crucial player for the club over the last few years and with no signs of the stalwart slowing down, Northampton must act fast to secure the future of their captain and leader.