Highlights Leonard's departure poses a challenge, but Northampton's midfield signings offer hope post his exit.

Elek praises how Northampton have handled Leonard's loss & sees McGeehan as a promising replacement.

Despite Leonard's impact, Elek believes in Northampton and credits Brady's past success in leading the team.

George Elek of the Not The Top 20 Podcast has aired his Northampton Town concern after the loss of Marc Leonard.

Leonard's loan spell at Northampton ended this summer having won the club's Player of the Season accolade, on their return to League One.

Leonard initially joined Cobblers in the summer of 2022, a key cog in Jon Brady's promotion winning side. He returned for a second spell last season but will now ply his trade for promotion favourites Birmingham City next season after a permanent switch from Premier League Brighton.

Northampton secured an impressive 14th-placed finish on their return to League One last season, with Leonard collecting many plaudits for his performances along the way.

Jon Brady will turn to new signings Matt Dibley-Dias and Cameron McGeehan to fill the void left by the impressive Scotsman.

Leonard leaves void for Northampton

This doubt has been mentioned by EFL pundit George Elek in the Not The Top 20 Podcasts' 2024/25 League One prediction episode, where he tipped Jon Brady's side to finish 18th in the coming season.

Despite making a prediction that Northampton supporters will be content with, Elek believes that the loss of integral players such as Leonard and defender Sam Sherring leaves doubt ahead of Jon Brady's second full League One campaign.

"I think that Marc Leonard could be one of the biggest losses of a player in the EFL this season," Elek explained on the podcast.

"It’s easy to forget he wasn’t just there last season, he was there for the season before for their promotion too, so yes, he was a loanee, but he was there for two seasons, which is longer than most players play permanently for a club consistently.

Marc Leonard's Northampton Town league stats (FotMob) 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances (started) 45 (37) 46 (46) Goals 1 5 Assists 1 6 Rating 7.32 7.55

"Him gone is massive, and I think for Birmingham this season, he’ll prove himself to be one of the best players in League One. That’s a big issue. Sherring is also a massive loss."

However, Elek praised how Town have dealt with the loss of Leonard with the acquisition of McGeehan: "I like what they’ve done though. McGeehan is definitely an astute signing. He showed at Colchester last season that he’s still got it, he's fit, he's easily got the technical quality to be playing in League One."

Co-host of the podcast, Ali Maxwell, echoed Elek's view, saying: "I believe in Brady, and that’s why, for me, they are a few points clear of relegation, despite the fact I am concerned at what they’ve lost in quality loanees Marc Leonard and Kieron Bowie and quality contracted players; Sam Sherring, Shaun McWilliams and to a slightly lesser extent Louis Appere.

"McGeehan, I feel will make the step-up and make an impact, offering goals from midfield that they didn’t really have last season."

Elek concluded by crediting the work of Brady, believing that, in previous seasons, Cobblers and Brady have proven why they shouldn't be understated.

"Brady deserves a lot of credit," Elek said.

"He had Northampton, at points, last season dreaming of breaking into the play-offs and that’s off the back of two consecutive really good campaigns in League Two. I think Cobblers will be fine."

No player is irreplaceable - even at Northampton

Losing Leonard is quite obviously a massive loss for the Cobblers, as Elek said. However, no player is irreplaceable and Northampton's midfield signings are among their most elusive so far.

However, Dibley-Dias and McGeehan's arrivals this summer somewhat stem the wound of Leonard's departure. Northampton beat off competition to sign Dibley-Dias and McGeehan is proven at the level and higher.

Neither of these tags were associated with Leonard, when he signed in 2022, which is a cause for optimism among Cobblers fans, as is Brady's exemplary recruitment during his tenure.

While the loss of such an important player is a big cause of concern, the shrewd midfield additions so far should ease the worry of Cobblers fans heading into an important season.