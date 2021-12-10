Northampton Town face double injury scare ahead of Harrogate game

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady has stated that both Kion Etete and Shaun McWilliams could miss Saturday’s match at Harrogate.

In an interview with NTFC, Brady gave an update on each player’s likelihood of traveling to the EnviroVent Stadium.

“Kion will certainly be out and Shaun is touch and go,” he started.

“Shaun feels a lot better, but we are awaiting the results of his scan and we certainly won’t be taking any risks with him.”

Earlier in the week, Town’s boss mentioned that the break from fixtures offered his players a chance to recompose. A 2-1 win away at Exeter City on Tuesday evening certainly backed up his claims, and Brady feels the squad are still benefitting from the rest.

“All things considered, I think the ten day break we had has been good for us, but it is always difficult to get the balance right between rest and recovery and keeping the players topped up and sharp. I felt we looked very sharp at Exeter, especially in the first half.

“With the travelling we’ve had, we’ve done everything we can to try and get every ounce…out of the players.”

The Verdict

Striker Etete’s absence is a blow for the Cobblers. Prior to limping off against Leyton Orient, he scored four and assisted one in eight games.

That setback could be compounded if defender McWilliams misses out, as he has been a regular starter all season.

However, Jon Brady does have strength in depth at both ends of the pitch: a luxury that other League Two teams may not have. Etete aside, Sam Hoskins and Mitchell Pinnock have nine goals combined in the league. In defence, Brady can turn to a number of players to fill McWilliams position for the weekend.

Regardless of injuries, Northampton have proved that momentum is on their side. Harrogate boast decent form recently, but Town will be expecting a result from their trip to North Yorkshire.

