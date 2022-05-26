Northampton Town eyeing deals for Blackburn Rovers and Leicester duo

Northampton couldn’t quite escape League Two come the end of the campaign, having lost out to Mansfield in the play-offs – and it now looks like they could be ready to get the ball rolling when it comes to transfer deals.

The first two that it looks like the club could be having talks over are two very familiar names. They are Tyler Magloire, who spent the second half of the season on loan at the side from Blackburn, and Josh Eppiah who did similar from Leicester. According to the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, the fourth tier side are ‘trying to do some positive talks’ over fresh agreements for both.

The club had a fine campaign but could only manage a fourth place finish rather than getting into the automatic spots. When it came down to the play-off semi-finals, they were also seen off by Mansfield and it means they will be forced to stay in League Two for another campaign.

Quiz: 24 facts every Northampton Town supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 1. When did Northampton move to Sixfields? 1894 1934 1964 1994

In the second half of the season though, they had help from both Magloire and Eppiah. The former of the two had ten games at the back for Northampton and looked fairly solid, while the latter managed four goal contributions in just 14 League Two games.

Both then seemed to impress with the fourth tier side – and it looks like moves could be made to try and secure both again for next season. According to the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, Jon Brady has confirmed that the club are trying to have ‘positive talks’ over new agreements for both.

He said: “With those two, we are trying to do some positive talks but their respective clubs may have other agendas and that’s completely out of our control.”

The Verdict

Northampton need to not lose their heads after a failed play-off campaign and need to push once more and aim for a promotion from League Two in the next season.

Trying to sign Magoire and Eppiah is a good start, whether they’re on loan again or whether even a more permanent arrangement can be agreed. Both offered plenty in the second half of the campaign and a full season with both could be much more beneficial to the club and the players.

In all honesty, it doesn’t look like either would get gametime at their parent clubs yet, so a deal for both is certainly possible. Magloire might have more of a chance given that Blackburn play slightly lower in the footballing pyramid but they have a few defensive options who would likely be above him in the pecking order.

As for Eppiah, it would be even harder for him to get a game at Leicester. Continuing their development at Northampton could be a good move all round then.