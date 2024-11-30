David Norman was one of many players to be signed by Northampton Town in times of crisis but the Canadian's stint is by far the most unique.

Norman's profile sticks out compared to other players Cobblers have signed when hit with regular injury struggles, having not been a regular fixture on the ordinary 'out of contract players lists'.

The Canadian joined the club from over the pond and helped Northampton to promotion to League One in the 2022/23 season, making six appearances in the back end of the campaign.

David Norman endeared himself to Northampton Town fans

Norman made his move to Cobblers in March 2023 amid an injury crisis, especially on the defensive line.

The then 24-year-old defender began his career at Vancouver Whitecaps and his previous clubs included David Beckham's Inter Miami.

However, the centre-back was almost a completely unknown quantity with his only experience this side of the pond coming with a 10-game stint with Scottish club Queen of the South.

Despite this, Norman slotted straight into Jon Brady's side on the same day his signing was announced, making a substitute appearance in a 2-0 win away at Doncaster Rovers.

He then became a permanent fixture at the back and even scored a goal in a 3-1 win over Harrogate Town as Cobblers edged towards an elusive promotion.

David Norman for Northampton Town (FotMob) Games 6 Goals 1

Town were eventually promoted on the final day away at Tranmere Rovers and despite making only six appearances for the club, Norman was full value for his promotion medal.

As a result, the Canadian was an unlikely cult hero to emerge from the season and will be remembered much more than the average Cobblers emergency free-agent signing.

Where Norman has been post-Northampton

Unfortunately, Norman was released as Northampton geared up for life in the third tier, following promotion.

However, his departure from Cobblers wouldn't end his spell this side of the Atlantic, as Norman joined St. Patrick's Athletic of the League of Ireland.

He turned out 12 times for the Irish side and won another piece of silverware, the Irish Cup. He played all 90 minutes in front of a national record 43,881 spectators as St. Pat's won 3-1.

Norman then made the trip back over to his homeland of Canada and currently represents Vancouver FC in the Canadian Championship, who he has appeared for 17 times so far this season, scoring one goal.

The defender's path since leaving Sixfields further proves what a bizarre but brilliant signing he was in a last-ditch effort to get over the line and into League One, cementing his position as a cult hero among many of the club's fans.

For his contributions to Town's promotion cause, the Canadian will always hold a place in the hearts of the Northampton faithful.