It's no secret that Northampton Town require some additional firepower up front as the January transfer window approaches.

Cobblers have scored 22 goals so far this season, averaging one per game, which sits them 16th in the League One goal rankings—however, most of those (six) come from midfielder Cam McGeehan.

Northampton's recognised strikers have only scored four goals between them. After Callum Morton's season-ending injury and Martyn Waghorn's departure, Cobblers are left with only Tom Eaves and James Wilson as recognised senior strikers.

The void left by Morton in particular leaves new boss Kevin Nolan crying out for a pacey frontman who can penetrate opposition defences in behind and run the flanks.

Stockport County, Burnley situation concerning Michael Mellon

According to Alan Nixon's Patreon Northampton, Fleetwood and Walsall are all keen on taking young Burnley striker Michael Mellon on loan in January.

The Scot is currently on loan at Stockport County, but the deal is likely to be cut short due to a lack of game time and Cobblers sit well-placed to make a move should the Clarets want another League One move for Mellon.

Despite an uneventful spell up north, it must be taken into account that the striker fell behind superstar Louie Barry in the pecking order, significantly denting his playing time at Edgeley Park.

The new Cobblers boss, Nolan, played alongside current Burnley manager Scott Parker at West Ham. A move for Mellon would see the first of Nolan's extensive array of relationships from his playing days utilised.

Mellon has been prolific, fills Callum Morton void

Northampton are crying out for consistent goals from their frontline. The departures of Louis Appere and Kieron Bowie has left a void of goals yet to be filled, especially with Sam Hoskins' contribution much reduced so far this campaign.

Michael Mellon's career so far, FotMob Club Matches Goals Stockport County, Jul 2024-now 4 0 Dundee FC, Jan 2024-May 2024 14 3 Morecambe, Jul 2023-Jan 2024 27 15 Morecambe, Jan 2023-Jun 2023 8 0

However, Mellon could be the man to change Northampton's fortunes. The 21-year-old boasts an immaculate record in a short career to date; in League Two he scored 15 goals in 27 games for Morecambe and made five contributions in 14 on loan at Dundee last term.

Mellon also stands at 6ft and, alongside his pace, provides a similar profile to injured forward Morton, who Cobblers miss dearly.

Similarly to Morton, Mellon's height and pace allow him to run the channels to hold up play at the top of the pitch while possessing the threat of running in behind the defence, something Town haven't been afforded since the departures of Appere and Bowie and injury to Morton.

Unlike at Stockport, Northampton's availability at the top of the pitch gives Mellon a role to fill instantly, as opposed to playing second fiddle like he has at Edgeley Park.

Mellon could also potentially pair with Eaves to form a duo up top. Unfortunately, Cobblers fans never got to see Morton partner with the target man. However, Eaves could well form a relationship with the Scot should he join the club in January.

Nolan is still getting to grips with his Northampton squad ahead of the January window, although it is glaringly clear that Northampton lack effective bodies upfield and must move for a striker like Mellon next month and, failing that, someone of a similar profile.