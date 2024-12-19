Despite tasting derby day delight last week, Northampton Town must step up their managerial pursuit.

Cobblers are searching for a new boss following Jon Brady's shock departure two weeks ago. Ian Sampson has overseen proceedings temporarily, winning and losing one in League One.

Northampton flattered to deceive last weekend, losing 3-0 to Rotherham United and were outclassed by Posh, who they beat a week prior, on Tuesday, in a Vertu Trophy tie.

Sampson's side face the tough test of Charlton Athletic this weekend, whilst rivals Bristol Rovers are also now on the search for a new boss after sacking Matt Taylor.

Northampton should hurry appointment

Bristol Rovers sacking Matt Taylor gives them another hurdle to overcome

Sampson, in his second spell at the helm of the club, hasn't had the worst interim spell, delivering a memorable win against Posh, but if Northampton want to retain their League One status they must seek an imminent arrival.

Cobblers were completely outclassed by Steve Evans' Rotherham last Saturday and were dominated once more against Peterborough in midweek despite fielding a strong side.

Sampson's interim spell at Northampton (FotMob) Opponent Competition Result Peterborough United (H) League One 2-1 Rotherham United (A) League One 3-0 Peterborough United (A) Vertu Trophy 3-0

In the last two games, Northampton's performances have been indicative of a side lacking identity and one that could benefit from a fresh set of ideas.

The Nene Derby win will live long in the memory of Cobblers supporters, but the hierarchy, including chairman Kelvin Thomas, must push emotion aside and seek to make an external appointment as soon as possible if Town want to avoid the drop.

Thomas revealed on BBC Radio Northampton's Cobblers Show last Thursday that Town have received 75 applications for the vacancy and that a shortlist was in the works.

Cobblers must also hurry after Bristol Rovers announced the sacking of Matt Taylor, confirming they are also on the hunt for a new boss.

Rovers could well be targeting the same appointments as Town, with the two clubs striking similarities in terms of their league position outside the relegation zone. Cobblers must act fast to avoid disappointment.

Charlton looms for Northampton

The Christmas schedule doesn't get much easier for Cobblers either, as they face the tough test of Charlton Athletic at Sixfields on Saturday to kick things off.

Northampton's home record has improved as the season has progressed, and it must continue should they want to stay in the division this season.

Nathan Jones' side sit firmly among the pack so far this season in 14th, but a Jones side, as they always do, won't give Cobblers a minute's rest.

The Addicks have only won once in their last nine games. However, Cobblers only just better than that with two wins in their previous nine in the league.

Despite being sent off in midweek, Timothy Eyoma will be available for selection for Northampton, but they will be without striker Martyn Waghorn, whose contract was mutually terminated in midweek.

With fixtures coming thick and fast, there are plenty of points to be won and lost. Northampton, sitting a couple of points outside the relegation zone ahead of facing Charlton, know it could be a period that makes or breaks their season.

It's another reason to hurry a managerial appointment before the weekend comes, giving Brady's successor time to bed in ahead of the Christmas and New Year schedule.

That, combined with Bristol Rovers potentially rivalling Cobblers for an appointment, mean this is very much the season for urgency above anything else.