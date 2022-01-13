Northampton Town boss issues rallying cry ahead of top of table clash

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady believes his side will be ‘fired up’ as the Cobblers welcome table toppers Forest Green to Sixfields this Saturday looking to end Rovers’ unbeaten away record, speaking in an interview with the club’s website on Thursday.

It’s third against first at Sixfields this weekend as Northampton Town take on the current runaway Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.

The two sides have already met twice this season, drawing 1-1 in an EFL Trophy match in August before The Green would take all three points in a 1-0 victory over The Cobblers in September.

Both of those fixtures were played at Rover’s stadium, The New Lawn, so could it be third time lucky for Northampton Town when they get their chance to play them on their own backyard this weekend?

Cobblers boss Jon Brady will certainly be hoping so, and judging by his words in a pre-match interview via the club’s website on Thursday, him and his Northampton players will certainly be up for the challenge come kick-off on Saturday.

Speaking on the upcoming clash, Brady would say: “It’s a good game for us to have at home. You should be up for every game you play but it’s a long season and you do have peaks and troughs.

“I’m sure we will be fired up and ready to go for the weekend. I said from early on that anyone who finishes above Forest Green will probably win the league. They are very efficient and consistent in what they do, they’ve got two very good goalscorers up top and they have good strength in depth.

“They have done really well and hats off to them but on Saturday we will be setting up to do our very best to try and get the three points. We have got to try to close the gap on the teams above us.”

The Verdict:

If Jon Brady and his Northampton Town side still have their sights set on winning Sky Bet League Two, then a victory this weekend is vital.

Forest Green have enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent years, and as they currently sit nine points clear of second-placed Tranmere with only two league defeats and in the midst of a 12 match unbeaten league run that stretches back to the 9th of October, the good times look set to continue.

The Cobblers are desperate to find their feet again, as back-to-back league defeats to Swindon Town and Crawley Town respectively have knocked the wind out of their sails somewhat.

But a win on home soil over the runaway leaders? Now that would surely instil a reinvigoration of confidence around Sixfields that could steer the Cobblers back on course for a promotion campaign.