Northampton Town manager Jon Brady is a possible candidate for the vacant managerial role at Charlton Athletic, according to Richard Cawley.

Charlton have made a disappointing start to the new season, as they’ve suffered four defeats in their opening five league games.

There was high optimism around The Valley heading into the new campaign, as the club finally agreed to its new takeover and exciting additions were being made.

However, that optimism didn’t make its way onto the pitch; despite winning the opening league game, results declined, and that saw Dean Holden sacked last weekend.

His final game was the 2-1 defeat to Oxford United, and it still came as a shock, as Holden was appointed manager even before the new owners came in, as SE7 Partners gave the green light to appoint Holden.

Furthermore, the former Bristol City manager signed a new long-term deal in March after a good run towards the end of the season. But the Addicks are now looking for their second manager under this ownership.

What is the latest on Charlton Athletic’s managerial search?

As with any job that becomes available in the EFL, there have been a host of names linked to the Charlton job.

Some have been genuine, and some don’t seem to have any legs, but in the last couple of days, one or two names have emerged as possible candidates.

As reported by Darren Witcoop, ex-player and manager Lee Bowyer is an early candidate for the job and is said to be interested in returning.

While Peterborough United’s Darren Ferguson was eyed by the London club, but according to Sky Sports he rejected the chance to speak to them.

It has since been revealed, Sam Byrne of the Stockport Express, that Charlton have made an approach for Dave Challinor, the Stockport County manager.

There is said to have been early talks between the two clubs, but as of yet nothing is advanced. But Byrne does add that there are other candidates being considered by Charlton.

One possibly could be Northampton’s Jon Brady, who according to Richard Cawley, says he was mentioned earlier in the week and the club failed to comment on any links.

How have Northampton Town performed this season?

Northampton are back in League One this season after earning promotion from League Two last campaign.

The Cobblers have made a steady start to life in the third tier, winning two of their five league games so far.

Brady has been in charge of Northampton since 2021, and despite their setback in the 2021/22 season, missing out on promotion, Brady guided Northampton to automatic promotion last season and is now looking to keep the Cobblers in League One.

Would Jon Brady be a good appointment for Charlton Athletic?

This is another potential option for the club to look at, as there are no doubts that Brady has done a very good job at Northampton in his time there.

The Australian has taken to management in the EFL really well, and given what he has achieved, it is no surprise clubs are looking at him. It just remains unclear how interested Charlton is and how high up on the list Brady is.

He is definitely a good option and one the club should keep in mind when it comes to finding the right manager.