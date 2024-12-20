Tyler Roberts has had a frustrating first few months with Northampton Town since joining on loan from Birmingham City on deadline day.

The 25-year-old possesses undoubted talent, but his contribution in a Cobblers shirt so far doesn't match his quality.

The Welshman has proven that he belongs at a higher level with his mazy dribbling and wonderfully weighted passes, but has struggled in front of goal and only has two assists to show for his efforts at Sixfields so far.

Not the best time to be a Northampton player

Cobblers are managerless and in poor form

The situation at Northampton Town certainly hasn't assisted Roberts in his attempt to get his career back on track, which is what he joined the club on loan from Birmingham City to do.

Amid the Christmas period and approaching the January transfer window, Cobblers are managerless after Jon Brady, who brought Roberts to the club, resigned shockingly two weeks ago.

Due to injury, Northampton have chopped and changed their frontline, which hasn't assisted Roberts in finding his rhythm and hitting a patch of goalscoring form.

The former Leeds man, who appeared 51 times in the Premier League, has struggled to strike up strong relationships with his teammates without the luxury of a settled front unit.

Tyler Roberts by position at Northampton, transfermarkt Games Goals Assists Centre-Forward 9 - 2 Attacking Midfield 2 - - Second Striker 1 - - Left Midfield 1 - -

Roberts has often found himself isolated at the top of the pitch, taking on the pressing forward role from Callum Morton following his injury, while Tom Eaves was unavailable for large periods.

The forward's lack of minutes has also been a concern. He often found himself substituted after 60 minutes under Brady but played until the 85th in the 2-1 win over Peterborough United under interim boss Ian Sampson, where he assisted Cameron McGeehan's winner shortly before being taken off.

The move to Northampton was an opportunity for Roberts to rekindle his career and be the star man again, but he has little to show for his efforts so far and was even sent off frustratingly at Lincoln City after assisting earlier in the contest.

Blues could recall Roberts

With all these factors considered, it would come as no massive surprise if Blues were to recall their man in January.

Northampton are fast becoming engrossed in a relegation battle with no signs of a Brady replacement imminent, Roberts' development is not currently at the top of the agenda at Sixfields.

In the eyes of the St. Andrew's club, they could believe the Welshman would benefit from a move elsewhere, potentially to a club not fighting relegation.

Birmingham certainly won't be short of suitors for Roberts and should they have a recall option inserted in the loan arrangement, he could well move on from Sixfields.

If Blues were to make such a move, it could well open the door for a return to Northampton for former loanee Marc Leonard, who joined Birmingham from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

The Scotsman has struggled for game time at St. Andrew's since joining and with Blues possessing amazing depth, the option could open up for a return to the club where he found such amazing form the season prior.

With what could be a vital run-in the second half of the season for Northampton, there could well be an overhaul in the loans department. Matt Dibley-Dias could return to Fulham after injury struggles, while doubts remain over the futures of Luke Mbete and Callum Morton after injuries.

Max Dyche could also return from his spell at Woking, should Cobblers have a recall clause.

On the positive, Nesta Guinness-Walker and TJ Eyoma signed extensions in midweek, but Cobblers supporters could well feel aggrieved should Roberts be recalled by Blues come January.

They've not seen the best of him, but also not provided him with the best environment to thrive. It's been frustrating, and it could all come to a head next month.