Northampton Town are at risk of losing Louis Appéré in the upcoming summer transfer window amid interest from Barnsley and Blackpool.

According to Graeme Bailey, the forward is weighing up his options amid interest from a number of League One rivals.

Appéré’s contract is set to expire next month and has impressed many with his performances in the third tier.

The 25-year-old contributed six goals and two assists in the league this year as the Cobblers finished 14th in the table (all stats from Fbref).

The striker has been with Northampton since January 2022, arriving from Scottish side Dundee United on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Louis Appéré - Northampton Town league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 18 (16) 3 (6) 2022-23 43 (37) 8 (4) 2023-24 37 (16) 6 (2)

Louis Appéré transfer interest

It has been claimed that Appéré is attracting interest from a number of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Barnsley and Blackpool, as well as Lincoln City, Mansfield Town and Stevenage are all keeping tabs on the striker.

Appéré is out of contract with Northampton and will be available as a free agent if he decides to move clubs.

However, the club is attempting to keep hold of an important part of their squad, with hopes of a new deal being agreed not dead yet.

It is understood that Northampton are attempting to negotiate a new contract with Appéré in order to keep him at Sixfields Stadium beyond this summer.

It remains to be seen what Appéré’s preference is with so many clubs chasing his signature.

He is in high demand after making a positive step forward with Northampton after they gained promotion from League Two 12 months ago.

In his first season in the third tier of English football, he featured 37 times and scored six times to help solidify the club in the division beyond one year.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with a host of League One sides now interested in his services as a result.

Northampton’s positive League One campaign

Appéré helped Northampton gain promotion from League Two in 2023, contributing eight goals and four assists as they finished third in the table.

The team had a positive start to life in League One and ultimately settled into a mid-table position by the end of the season.

The Cobblers will now be hoping to keep Appéré on board as they look to make improvements to their own first team squad.

Jon Brady will be looking to build a team capable of building on their 14th place finish by competing for a spot in the top half of the table into 2025.

Appéré enjoyed positive debut League One season

Appéré adjusted well to the step up in level from League Two to League One and played his part in Northampton settling into a mid-table position.

Now that he is set to be a free agent, he has all the leverage in negotiations over his next move.

Given the number of clubs chasing his signature, this should help him weigh up his options and pick the best next step for his career.

Appéré’s priority will surely be a guarantee of game time, but he is also in a position to consider the best financial option as well due to there being several sides looking to sign him.