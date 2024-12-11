Northampton Town are plotting an approach for Bromley manager Andy Woodman, following former boss Jon Brady's resignation last week.

Brady's last game in charge of the Cobblers came on Tuesday 3rd December, when his side suffered a 2-0 defeat at Stevenage, while his last league victory with the club came back in October.

Northampton plot Woodman move

That's according to Football Insider, who report that the Cobblers have been working hard to find Brady's replacement following his exit, and Woodman has been placed on the shortlist.

In recent months, Northampton have been on woeful form, and were even knocked out of the FA Cup in the first round by neighbouring seventh tier outfit Kettering Town.

But caretaker boss Ian Sampson guided the club to a 2-1 victory over Peterborough United on Monday night, thanks to Cameron McGeehan's brace.

Woodman would be a solid appointment for Northampton

Since taking the managerial reins at Bromley back in March 2021, Woodman has worked wonders with the London club, and steered them to an FA Trophy triumph in 2022, as they defeated Wrexham in the final at Wembley.

He then took the Ravens to the National League play-offs following a largely successful 2022/23 campaign, but they lost out in the semi-final stages to Chesterfield.

But last campaign, Woodman and the Ravens went one better, as they secured promotion to the Football League, by defeating Solihull Moors on penalties in the National League play-off final back in May.

The current season marks Bromley's first ever campaign in the EFL, but they are performing well and currently sit 14th in League Two, having played 18 games.

In fact, the Ravens are currently nine points clear of the relegation zone, but just seven points adrift of the play-offs, courtesy of a seven-game unbeaten run in the fourth tier, and will be looking forward to Saturday's clash with automatic promotion hopefuls Port Vale.

Woodman has seamlessly made the transition from being one of the best managers at non-league level to being a solid Football League boss, and deserves to prove his worth in League One, which is an opportunity the Cobblers can hand him.

Andy Woodman Bromley managerial stats, via Transfermarkt Matches 180 Won 77 Drawn 57 Lost 46

Woodman's exit could be damaging for Bromley

The Ravens proudly sit in League Two today thanks to the expert management of Woodman, who is getting the very best out of a squad who lack Football League experience.

For example, 33-year-old striker Michael Cheek had not played in the EFL prior to the current campaign, and has struck an impressive return of 10 goals in 17 fourth tier outings.

But the Bromley faithful will be fearful that, if Woodman leaves the club, their side could slide down the table and may even struggle to retain their League Two status.