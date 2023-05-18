It wasn't quite to be last season for Northampton Town in the most dramatic of circumstances - but League Two promotion has finally been sealed this time out.

Bristol Rovers' incredible 7-0 win over Scunthorpe United on the final day of last season meant they leapfrogged the Cobbers into the automatic places, and it would only be sod's law that Northampton dropped out of the play-off reckoning after a dramatic loss to Mansfield.

But this season has been equally good in its own right. Finally securing that third place, Jon Brady's side have been incredible in the current campaign, failing to drop outside of the top seven since the middle of August.

One of their shining lights this season has been top scorer Sam Hoskins; the Cobblers hero improved upon his tally of 13 league goals in 44 games last season with an outstanding 22 this season, picking up the League Two Player of the Year award in the process.

But with an equally daunting campaign next season with the likes of Reading, Derby County, Portsmouth and more to face, Northampton will need extra firepower to support Hoskins up front. And that could come in the form of Crewe striker Daniel Agyei - with a number of reasons suiting why the forward would suit a move to Sixfields.

Why should Northampton sign Daniel Agyei?

Agyei made a slow start to his life in the Football League, only appearing in a handful of games whilst on loan from Burnley before leaving the Clarets in 2019.

It was his move to Oxford United that finally handed him the opportunity to strut his stuff in League One, and with eight goals across just 12 starts at the Kassam Stadium, he couldn’t quite edge ahead of other stars such as Matty Taylor.

A move to Crewe beckoned, and even though they were largely down and out in League One last season, their League Two campaign was always going to be the main target; 16 goals this season has proved that he has a definitive future in the Football League, and with his contract expiring, he would represent a solid coup.

Why would Daniel Agyei do well at Northampton?

Opposed to Hoskins, Agyei is a big, bullish striker who may not rely on scoring goals, but more his frame. Hoskins may take all the headlines as a goalscorer, but every team needs a physical presence; especially the further down the league you go.

With Northampton expected to be in the relegation battle, they could be under the cosh quite a bit - which is where Abyei’s physicality comes into play.

Furthermore, it isn’t as though he doesn’t score at all - eight goals in 12 league starts for Oxford proves that. Alongside Hoskins, the duo could form a decent understanding with Brady often opting for a pairing with two attackers.