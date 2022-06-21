Northampton set to beat Wimbledon to Luton Town man’s signature

Northampton Town are set to sign Luton Town striker Danny Hylton, as per a Twitter update by journalist Richard Cawley.

A previous report from London news Online credited AFC Wimbledon with interest, whilst Football Insider recently claimed that Charlton Athletic were monitoring the 33-year-old’s situation at Kenilworth Road.

Coming to the end of his contract with the Championship outfit, the Hatters offered the forward fresh terms to remain at Kenilworth, although it is likely that his game time would be limited in the second tier.

Playing a big role in Luton’s rise up the leagues, Hylton passed the 20 goals mark in his last two campaigns in the fourth tier.

Netting four times in just 583 minutes of Championship action during the last campaign, Hylton scored some important goals in what was an excellent season for the football club.

The verdict

Possessing good movement and a wealth of experience, Hylton would be an excellent pick-up at League Two level, especially when considering that he showed enough ability last time out to warrant the Hatters wanting to tie him down to a new deal.

After narrowly missing out on an immediate promotion back to the third tier during last season, Northampton will be ambitious once the new season comes around, with the potential signing of Hylton something that could bolster their chances.

The intelligent attacker has not played too many games in recent seasons, however, if a League Two move is made, he has every chance of being a success, especially at one where he can expect to be provided for.