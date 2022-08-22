Northampton manager full of praise for their new star

Jon Brady was full of praise for The Cobblers’ newest youth star after Harvey Lintott showed his class yet again in their 2-2 draw against Crewe

Lintott made it 3 starts in a week for Northampton after previously not making an appearance in the starting side previously. Brady was quick to give praise for recent showman Sam Hoskins fantastic form after he stole the show with another 2 goals to rescue Northampton a point in the Crewe fixture. However, Brady ensured to inform the media (in an interview summarised in the Northampton Chronicle) how impressed he has been with Lintott.

“Every week we talk about Sam and rightly so because he deserves it but young Harvey Lintott, 19 years of age, another club in our league let him go and he’s been absolutely immense since he came in for us,” said Brady in his latest interview. Linton at only 19 years of age has managed to step straight into the Northampton side and prove to be absolutely fantastic this season.”

Lintott was let go by fellow League 2 side Gillingham in June of this year and was quickly snapped up by the Cobblers on a free transfer. Since signing on for Northampton he has already proven why Brady wanted to bring him to the club with three fantastic performances in a week also showing how impressive his fitness is to play so many games within a week. The instant class of his performances can also be a sign of maturity despite his young age as he is able to perform multiple times within a week despite having very limited experience at this level.

The Verdict

Lintott has so far proven to be an excellent piece of business from Brady and Northampton as he is already showing his class after being thrown ‘straight into the deep end.’

Although worries could arise about whether over the course of a season Lintott can maintain this level of performance due to the short term success he has so far had, it is evident he has fantastic ability.

It is evident however, that Cobblers manager Brady has full belief that the 19 year old will be successful for the club and providing he gets the game time a player of his age needs to develop, there is no reason Lintott cannot go on to be a massive success.