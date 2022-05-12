Northampton, Leyton Orient and Tranmere in transfer tussle for 26-year-old

Halifax Town have had a strong season in the National League this season.

They currently sit fourth in the league and with one game left to go are looking towards the play-offs.

One of the standout players in the Halifax team this season has been defender Niall Maher.

The 26-year-old was named as the Shaymen’s club captain this season and has been a mainstay in the team.

Although he is a centre-back, he has proved to have plenty of versatility having played at right back and as a defensive midfielder too. He has also managed to score two goals this season on top of that.

The player has been with the National League side since 2018 but in summer his contract expires.

As a result there are a number of clubs that are interested in recruiting the player for next season according to Football Insider, and those clubs currently racing for his signature are Northampton Town, Tranmere Rovers, Leyton Orient, Rochdale and Scunthorpe United.

It wouldn’t be the player’s first taste of league football either.

After coming up through Bolton’s academy, he had a loan spell at Blackpool which saw him make ten Championship appearances.

He then played for Bury in League One before moving to Galway United after a season.

This season he has made 39 appearances but has missed out on his side’s last three games through injury.

The Verdict:

Halifax have had a successful season and Maher has had a big part to play in that so it’s no surprise to see teams in League Two would like to recruit him.

With the defender out of contract this summer too it could be hard for the Shaymen to convince him to stay at the club if they do not go up via the play-offs this season.

For a similar reason, it would be unlikely to see Scunthorpe win the race to sign him following their relegation to the National League as Maher will be looking for a step up if he is to leave the club he is captain of.

However, between the other interested clubs in League Two it could be a very open race especially as he would be a free agent.