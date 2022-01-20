Northampton boss looks ahead to Sutton United game

Northampton boss Jon Brady has acknowledged that his side face a tough test against Sutton United as they prepare to travel to Gander Green Lane on Saturday.

Northampton, who currently sit fourth in League Two, have only picked up one point so far in January with a 1-1 draw against top of the league Forest Green whilst also being on the wrong end of a 5-2 thrashing from Swindon who now sit one point below them in the table and facing a 1-0 loss to 12th place Crawley.

Brady spoke about his team’s current run of fixtures and told the club’s Official Media: “We are facing teams that are in form at the top of the table at the minute but I think it’s good timing for us.

“It’s an old cliche but we just have to focus on one game at a time.”

The Cobblers face third place Sutton United on Saturday who are in decent form especially in front of goal as they have scored six goals since last weekend alone.

Brady recognised Sutton’s success this season as he said: “I was at their game on Tuesday night and they are a good side. They play at a high energy, the players know their roles inside out and they are physically strong.

“They play a way that suits them, the purists might not like it but they are highly successful in what they do. They are very organised, good on set pieces and overall they are a strong side.”

Despite his side losing 2-0 in the reverse of this fixture in October, the Northampton manager feels his side are ready to go again as he said: “Sutton are riding a crest of a wave at the moment but we feel we have improved a lot since our game earlier this season and we are really looking forward to the challenge on Saturday.

“We learnt a lot from our game against them earlier in the season and I feel we have improved a lot as a group since then.”

The Verdict:

This will no doubt be a tough fixture for Northampton as Sutton will be eager to come away with at least a point like they have done in every other game this month.

However, despite a tough January for the Cobblers, coming into this game after a good draw against top of the table will surely have raised the squad’s confidence somewhat. They will now be looking to go on a run and pick up some valuable points on Saturday.

Sutton are a hard team to face but if Northampton can organise themselves well and cope with Sutton’s attacking threat, there’s no reason they can’t get something out of the game themselves.