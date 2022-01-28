Northampton boss Jon Brady ready for Salford challenge

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady says his side are prepared for the challenge in Saturday’s game against Salford City.

Northampton, who currently sit fifth in League Two, have a visit from ninth place Salford City tomorrow.

Although The Cobblers sit higher in the league than their opponents, they are yet to win a game this month. Salford’s form this month has been up and down but they come into the game on the back of 2-0 victory against Barrow.

Previewing the game, Brady told the club’s Official Media: “They have a lot of quality in their squad but we will take the challenge head on.

“We did very well up there earlier in the season, we were disappointed to concede late on but we are at home and we will be going for three points.

“We’ve had some tough games in January and we’ve shown that we are a hell of a side at this level.”

Northampton have scored four goals this month and their manager thinks this is something to improve on if they want to stay at the higher end of the table. He said: “We need to score more and we are working on ways we can create more opportunities.

”We go out to win games and play on the front football. I’m so proud of this group and the energy and commitment they have to go week in week out.

”We might not be the best at putting the ball in the back of the bet but we are working tirelessly hard and I’m sure it will come.”

The Verdict:

This will definitely be a challenging game for both sides. They sit so close in the table and considering the form of both teams, the game could go either way.

However, Brady will be hoping that being the home side will give his team the advantage and help them push on to find their first win of 2022.

The Northampton boss is also right about the need for his side to score more. They sit in fifth place at the moment but if they can’t find the back of the net, they could easily find themselves slipping down the table away from where they want to be at the end of the season.