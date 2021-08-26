Northampton boss Jon Brady outlines transfer plans for final days of window

Northampton’s transfer business might not have come to an end just yet, with the club prepared to sign another player if they feel it is needed according to The Northampton Chronicle.

The club suffered relegation into League Two last season and so this transfer window is of the utmost importance for boss Jon Brady, as he looks to try and get the Cobblers back into the third tier at the first time of asking.

They’ve had a decent start to the campaign and have brought in 12 players so far this summer but with the club desperate to ensure their squad is up to scratch – and with some injuries hampering the squad depth – the side aren’t ruling out yet another fresh face coming through the door at the Sixfields Stadium.

They’ve got the time to do it, with the window only slamming to a shut on August 31. That gives Northampton just under a week to consider their options, whilst also providing Brady with a chance to analyse the squad to see what he needs following their game against Crawley at the weekend.

Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle, the manager said: “We do have a couple of injuries at the moment and you just never know what might happen on Saturday, so we have to be ready to maybe add.

“But we are proactive in what we do and you saw that during the off-season.

“It might be the case that we feel we need to bring one in or we might not. We will have a look at Saturday and let the dust settle on that game and then see where we are at.”

The Cobblers have rejuvenated their squad over the course of the summer and clearly haven’t closed the door on rejigging it even more before the deadline – especially if it means helping them launch a potential title tilt.

The Verdict

Jon Brady is doing his best to build a team capable of battling at the right end of the fourth tier and he’s done a solid job of it so far.

For example, the boss brought Jon Guthrie to the club from Livingston and he’s bagged two in three for the side so far. He can clearly work the transfer market well at this level and has recruited smartly. If another player does catch his eye – and becomes available – then it would certainly do Northampton no harm to bring them in if they can.

As with any football club, you don’t want the squad to become overloaded with players. However, with the club not exactly bursting at the seams yet, the door is certainly open for some extra faces to show up. If they’re the right ones, then Brady could definitely get this side back to the third tier this year.