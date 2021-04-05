Norris in, Webster out: The dream Portsmouth XI from the last decade

Portsmouth have now managed to recover from what was a very uncertain period in the club’s history during the start of the last decade with them having sorted out their ownership situation.

The club started the last ten years in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League in 2009/10. However, things were troublesome off the pitch and it was not long before those issues led to the a slide down the divisions with back-to-back relegations from the English second tier to League Two seeing them need to rebuild the club on and off the pitch.

Since then, Portsmouth have managed to get themselves back into League One and are now a stable club behind the scenes with ambitions to get themselves back into the Championship. They have missed out on promotion frustratingly in the last few seasons, but they are still well in the mix for a top-six finish this time around under Danny Cowley.

With so much having gone on in the last decade, we take a look at who we feel would make it into the club’s dream starting XI from that period. With a 4-2-3-1 formation used.