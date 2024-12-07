Despite only signing for Coventry City in August of this year, young striker Norman Bassette has already earned interest elsewhere and is being eyed by Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.

The latest regarding his future comes from a recent update via the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, who reported last week that Newcastle have recently watched Bassette in action against both Middlesbrough and Sunderland, with Howe’s side said to be “keeping close tabs” on the promising centre-forward.

Raw but promising, Coventry decided to gamble on Bassette’s potential by acquiring him permanently for a reported fee of £2.5 million back in the summer, with the forward penning a four-year contract at the CBS Arena. Even though Bassette has not yet been prolific for the Sky Blues, he remains a popular figure among supporters, and he appears to have plenty of potential.

Norman Bassette's Career Stats - As Per FotMob (05/12/24) Club Years Appearances Goals Assists SM Caen 2020-2024 15 1 0 KV Mechelen (loan) 2023-2024 23 5 0 Coventry City 2024- 11 1 1

Bassette's potential amid interest from Newcastle

So far, he has one goal to his name in nine appearances, but with the Sky Blues’ track record of unearthing unknown strikers like Viktor Gyokeres, teams higher up the pyramid are already taking note. He is also able to learn from and compete with the likes of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, with that pair considered two of the best forwards in the second tier.

Bassette has started just five matches so far in the 2024/25 campaign but will be hoping for an increased role under new head coach Frank Lampard, who entrusted him with leading the line in his first match against Cardiff City at the CBS Arena on Saturday afternoon.

He obviously needs more refinement and development, but the raw attributes appear to be there for the striker. He is comfortably above 6'1 and quick off the mark, so his physical profile is exactly what most teams are looking for in a modern-day No.9.

The Belgian frontman is currently sitting on a return of just seven professional goals from 49 matches, although the majority of those appearances have come from the bench so far. He’ll face a more accurate acid test if and when Lampard deems him good enough to be a consistent starter.

The potential is enormous, though. That was signified by Domenico Tedesco handing him his first appearance for the national team already during a Nations League game against Israel at the Bozsik Aréna in Hungary. He substituted Arne Engels in added time in a 1-0 loss.

It was a big vote of confidence for Bassette, with the 20-year-old appearing for the U18, 19, 20, and 21 teams already in his fledgling career. For now, increasing the goal return is the task for Bassette, but he’s extremely promising beneath the face value numbers and, given Coventry’s track record for producing marksmen, it’s little wonder the likes of Newcastle are looking closely.

Bassette's wages at Coventry City compared to Newcastle's squad salary

Newcastle may have just signed a young project striker from the Championship this summer in Sheffield United's William Osula, but Bassette could be another in line for a move to the North East. His wages at Coventry are a modest £5,000 per week, which perhaps reflects the point he is at in his career.

That is an estimated figure from Capology, with 13 players said to be earning more than him at the CBS Arena. The top earners for Cov are estimated to be paid around £20,000 - £30,000 per week; the club's total wage bill is believed to be a little over £200,000 in total.

Of course, that pales in comparison to the sorts of figures that the mega-rich Newcastle are able to afford. Per Capology, Newcastle's highest-paid player is Bruno Guimaraes on £160,000 per week, and he is one of eight players to earn in excess of £100,000.

Osula is perhaps the direct comparison of what Bassette may be looking at if he makes the switch in the future to St. James' Park, with the former Blade earning around £20,000 per week. Only Mark Gillespie, John Ruddy, Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley, Garang Kuol, and Alex Murphy are said to be paid less than the young striker.