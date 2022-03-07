Norburn starts: The predicted Peterborough United XI to play Bournemouth on Tuesday night

Peterborough United remain bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table after another defeat this weekend.

Huddersfield Town were the one’s to take advantage on this occasion, beating Posh 3-0 on Friday night thanks to goals from Danel Sinani and Tom Lees.

There is still time for new Posh boss Grant McCann to turn things around, but his side have an eight point deficit to make up at this stage and are running out of games.

Things certainly do not get any easier for McCann as his side travel down to the south coast to face promotion hopefuls AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

With that being said, here is the side we think McCann could deploy in the fixture.

From his time at Peterborough so far, and his previous clubs, it’s clear McCann favours a three-at-the-back formation so we could see Posh line up as above in a 3-4-1-2/5-2-1-2.

Steven Benda should remain in goal, whilst we think McCann will stick with the back three of Ronnie Edwards, Mark Beevers, and Josh Knight.

In recent weeks, Hayden Coulson has been preferred at left-wing-back over Harrison Burrows so we think he will remain, whilst Joe Ward keeps his place at right-wing-back on the opposite flank.

Jeando Fuchs could remain in the middle of the park, with Oliver Norburn coming in for Jorge Grant from the start to partner him after being named a substitute on Saturday.

Sammie Szmodics featured in a pair behind a lone-striker on Saturday, but could be the sole number 10 for the trip to Bournemouth.

Ahead of him, there could be recalls for Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott after they were both left out of the starting line up on Saturday.

Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku could both drop to the bench to make way for them.