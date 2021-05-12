‘Nonsensical’, ‘Deserves better’ – Many Bristol Rovers supporters react as fan favourite is among club departures

Joey Barton has swung the axe at Bristol Rovers after the club was relegated to League Two – and it hasn’t been restricted to just the playing squad.

The club’s retained list is yet to be announced but it hasn’t stopped Barton from making wholesale changes to his coaching staff, which is set to have a new look to it in August 2021 when the EFL recommences.

Jack Mesure, who was assistant to former manager Ben Garner, has left after just under a year at the club as he wants to pursue a new challenge, and he’s joined out of the exit door by goalkeeping coach David Coles, who arrived last September.

But the most surprising perhaps is the departure of Lee Mansell, who is a fan favourite having spent the final three years of his playing career and he helped the Gas get out of the National League and back into the EFL in 2015.

Mansell worked with the club’s academy following his retirement and became the Development Squad Manager two years ago, but it was announced today that he was one of the staff members who would be departing the club.

It looks like Barton is being given free rein to shape his staff how he wants but Rovers fans aren’t best pleased that Mansell has departed – and some are demanding answers.

Why has Lee Mansell been let go? The man is a club legend and deserves a lot more than a passing note on a throwaway statement bundled in amongst a load of other staff members who have only been here for a year! Really not sure about what’s going on at our club at the moment… — Greg Hammick (@Oldgschicken) May 12, 2021

Widdrington remains, Lee Mansell leaves. Despite the fact that recruitment has been awful and youth development has been stellar? — Jaryd 🍊 (@Jaryd07) May 12, 2021

unbelievable that we let @1_Mansell go, his attitude, character & leadership was at the heart of the clubs revival from non league to league 1. This is the type of bloke that we need at Rovers , very sad day !! — Gashead (@Ady_Coles) May 12, 2021

Explanation re Mansell is required…..on the face of it absolute nonsensical. Why is he going and who made decision #utg .@Official_BRFC — Mancgas (@mancgas) May 12, 2021

Shame to see mansell go — gasheadgeorge (@gasheadgeorge) May 12, 2021

Manse deserves better 😢💙 — Luke Shearing (@LukeShearing11) May 12, 2021

Alarm bells of a club that hasn’t learnt from their mistakes are ringing… https://t.co/FaC7IlplU8 — Harley Rich (@harleyjakerich) May 12, 2021