‘Nonsensical’, ‘Deserves better’ – Many Bristol Rovers supporters react as fan favourite is among club departures

9 mins ago

Joey Barton has swung the axe at Bristol Rovers after the club was relegated to League Two – and it hasn’t been restricted to just the playing squad.

The club’s retained list is yet to be announced but it hasn’t stopped Barton from making wholesale changes to his coaching staff, which is set to have a new look to it in August 2021 when the EFL recommences.

Jack Mesure, who was assistant to former manager Ben Garner, has left after just under a year at the club as he wants to pursue a new challenge, and he’s joined out of the exit door by goalkeeping coach David Coles, who arrived last September.

But the most surprising perhaps is the departure of Lee Mansell, who is a fan favourite having spent the final three years of his playing career and he helped the Gas get out of the National League and back into the EFL in 2015.

Mansell worked with the club’s academy following his retirement and became the Development Squad Manager two years ago, but it was announced today that he was one of the staff members who would be departing the club.

It looks like Barton is being given free rein to shape his staff how he wants but Rovers fans aren’t best pleased that Mansell has departed – and some are demanding answers.


