He might not be every Watford supporter's ideal manager, but Valerien Ismael is the man that will lead the club into the 2023-24 Championship season - how long he will stay for though is anybody's guess.

The Frenchman put pen-to-paper this week on a contract to succeed Chris Wilder, whose short-term deal ended following the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign and would not be extended.

Ismael is Watford's sixth different manager since the start of 2022, with Claudio Ranieri, Roy Hodgson, Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Wilder all falling by the wayside previously.

Who had the final say on Valerien Ismael's appointment at Watford?

Even though Ben Manga was recently brought in as technical director to have more of a say on what goes on at the club, the final decision was only ever going to come to one man.

That is owner Gino Pozzo, who has gone through his fair share of managers over the years at Vicarage Road and isn't shy to sack a head coach after just a short amount of time.

Despite there being a number of candidates, The Athletic have reported that Ismael was endorsed by Pozzo when he was one of the individuals identified as Manga as being a potential good fit, and then things moved swiftly so that he was put in place this week ahead of the summer transfer window.

Watford's approach ripped to pieces

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer spent a brief amount of time on loan at Vicarage Road in the 2000-2001 season, and whilst he doesn't have a particular view on their personal appointment of Ismael, he has criticized the Gino Pozzo for his continued merry-go-round of the individual in the dugout.

"Watford have had 19 managers in the past 11 years - the Pozzo family have made it very clear over this period the manager will not be given time, they want instant success," Palmer told Football League World.

"This model unfortunately doesn't work in football - occasionally you might fall lucky, and it works for you, but ultimately unless a manager is given time, there will be no structure put in place that can ever lead to being successful.

"Four managers in under a year has been nonsense - Roy Hodgson has been one of them, look now how he's doing at Crystal Palace. Rob Edwards is another one and in the play-offs with Luton.

"Valerien Ismael at least knows from the get-go where he stands - he will last as long as he's being successful."