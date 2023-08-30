Highlights Middlesbrough's slow start to the season should not put Michael Carrick's job in jeopardy as it is too early to make such a decision.

The team has faced challenges due to the sale of Chuba Akpom and the inexperience of some new players.

Carrick may need additional support in the transfer window, but he deserves time to improve the team's performance given the limited number of league matches played so far.

They were expected to be in the Premier League at this point after a superb run last season under Michael Carrick, but Middlesbrough's goalscoring instincts dried up when they were needed most back in May.

Boro were downed by Coventry City over two legs in the Championship play-off semi-final, with just one goal needed from Gustavo Hamer to consign the Teessiders to yet another year in the second tier of English football.

Carrick has had a tough summer though trying to put a squad together on the expectation that Boro will be fighting for promotion once again in 2023-24.

What hasn't helped is the sale of Chuba Akpom, who secured himself a move to Dutch giants Ajax earlier on in the window and in-turn left Boro short of goals in attack.

Emmanuel Latte Lath has arrived from Atalanta whilst Morgan Rogers is playing in the number 10 role that Akpom was occupying under Carrick, but things have not clicked just yet in the early stages of the 2023-24 season.

After four Championship fixtures, Boro have picked up just one point and conceded nine goals, leading to some questioning Carrick's future in charge if results continue to stay the same.

What has Carlton Palmer said on Michael Carrick's job security at Middlesbrough?

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that any talk of Carrick potentially losing his job at this stage of the season is ludicrous as it is far too early to be considering making such a decision, citing the Charlton Athletic sacking of Dean Holden this week as a poor decision.

"It's been a very poor start (to the season) for Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"(We've) already (seen) Holden removed from his position at Charlton as manager five games in - it's nonsense for me.

"You do have bad starts to the season, that could be for any amount of reasons, it could be poor form or it could be down to injuries.

"Given what Carrick has done since his arrival at Middlesbrough, you'd like to think he would be afforded some time, but we all know how football is."

Should Michael Carrick's job at Middlesbrough be under threat?

There is absolutely no reason as to why Carrick should be talked of as a potential sacking in the near future.

The play-off semi-final defeat earlier this year to Coventry was disappointing, but Boro's replacements for the players that they have either cashed in on or not been able to get back are on paper not as good as the individuals they have come in for.

Players such as Sam Silvera, Morgan Rogers, Lukas Engel, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alex Gilbert are either not the finished article yet or have little experience of a league like the Championship, so there were bound to be teething issues at Boro in the early stages of the season.

Carrick perhaps needs some more help in the final days of the transfer window, whether that is a new centre-back, more attackers or another midfield general, but he should be given time to turn Boro's fortunes around - after all, there has only been four league matches so far this season.