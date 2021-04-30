‘Nonsense’ – Carlton Palmer blasts key Sheffield Wednesday figure ahead of relegation run-in

It’s been a frustrating season to date for Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls’ survival chances in the Championship hanging by a thread.

Darren Moore’s side are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and find themselves four points adrift of safety heading into their final two matches of this year’s league campaign.

Moore has only been in charge since March, but has been absent from the touchline in recent week due to health problems, with Jamie Smith taking charge of the first-team on a temporary basis.

Some of the club’s supporters might hold chairman Dejphon Chansiri responsible for their potential relegation, with Garry Monk, Tony Pulis, Neil Thompson and Darren Moore all being in charge at one stage of this year’s campaign. So, to say they’ve not had much stability could be an understatement.

Speaking in an interview with Football FanCast, former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer labelled the changing of managers during this year’s campaign as ‘nonsense’, and felt as though his former side wouldn’t be in the position they find themselves in if they had stuck with a manager.

“I one hundred percent believe that any one of the three managers, Garry Monk, Tony Pulis or Darren Moore, [had they] been in all season, they wouldn’t be in this position. It’s just nonsense, the chairman chopping and changing.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action this weekend, when they host Nottingham Forest, in a match they simply have to pick up three points from if they’re to stand a chance of avoiding relegation into League One this season.

The Verdict:

You would imagine that it’s had an impact on results this season.

There’s no doubting that some of Sheffield Wednesday’s performances in the Championship this term haven’t been down to the manager, as a number of players haven’t been up their usual standards.

But the changing of managers during the season will certainly have had some sort of impact off-the-field, as that instability clearly disrupts the atmosphere.

If they were to be relegated into League One this season, then I do feel as though Darren Moore is the ideal manager to lead them back into the Championship at the first time of asking next year.