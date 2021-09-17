Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Nonsense’, ‘Absolute joke’ – These Stoke City fans react as player update shared

Published

1 hour ago

on

Stoke City will be without right-back Tommy Smith for the next three games after their appeal over his midweek red card was rejected.

The 29-year-old was dismissed late on in the 1-1 draw with Barnsley on Wednesday, following an aggressive challenge on Tykes man Claudio Gomes.

Whilst Smith went in with real force, he didn’t catch the midfielder with his studs, which is why the Potters decided to appeal the decision. However, it was announced today that the decision has been upheld, meaning Smith will serve a three-game ban.

That has created a problem for Michael O’Neill, who doesn’t have natural cover for the former Huddersfield man, with Tom Ince or Alfie Doughty expected to fill in.

As you would expect, this news didn’t go down well with the majority of the Stoke support, who didn’t feel the challenge warranted a straight red.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


