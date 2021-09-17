‘Nonsense’, ‘Absolute joke’ – These Stoke City fans react as player update shared

Stoke City will be without right-back Tommy Smith for the next three games after their appeal over his midweek red card was rejected.

Stoke have appealed against Tommy Smith's red card v Barnsley – but lost. Smith will be suspended for three games. — Pete Smith (@PeteSmith1983) September 17, 2021

The 29-year-old was dismissed late on in the 1-1 draw with Barnsley on Wednesday, following an aggressive challenge on Tykes man Claudio Gomes.

Whilst Smith went in with real force, he didn’t catch the midfielder with his studs, which is why the Potters decided to appeal the decision. However, it was announced today that the decision has been upheld, meaning Smith will serve a three-game ban.

That has created a problem for Michael O’Neill, who doesn’t have natural cover for the former Huddersfield man, with Tom Ince or Alfie Doughty expected to fill in.

As you would expect, this news didn’t go down well with the majority of the Stoke support, who didn’t feel the challenge warranted a straight red.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Absolute joke of a decision. They need to go to Specsavers — mick west ⚽ (@mickwest69) September 17, 2021

Always likely given the mass brawl in the same game, example to be made of us as usual. That ref should be suspended, totally incompetent performance, couldn’t even keep time — Andrew Brady (@1bradyap) September 17, 2021

We are heading towards football fast becoming a non contact sport. Perfectly good tackle all day every day — Tony Matthews (@_TonyMatthews) September 17, 2021

Won't be a popular comment but it's a stonewall red card. (Based on the laws of the game, not what people wish they were). Very surprised we appealed tbh. — poc (@peteoconn) September 17, 2021

Correct decision. Awful tackle. — Jack Manterfield 🔴 (@Spuggyno2) September 17, 2021

Three games is a nonsense. Should have been reduced. Then again it’s Stoke. — Tim Gallimore (@mtgallimore) September 17, 2021