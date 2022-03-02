“None the wiser” – Derby County fan pundit speaks out on current takeover situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have had a tumultuous season since September, with the club having suffered points deductions and having dealt with a number of issues off the field.

The Rams have even gone as far as to stare the abyss in the face, with many believing, on more than one occasion, that the club could cease to exist. Fortunately, that isn’t the case yet and there is still time for an owner to swoop in and take over.

However, after months of offers that amounted to nothing and more and more problems piling up – such as the issues involving Middlesbrough and Wycombe – it has left the club’s fans in utter despair at times.

There has been hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel but it has yet to materialise yet. In a fresh update from BBC Sport for example, the EFL has claimed that due to a ‘lack of progress’ from the club, there is a very real possibility that the side may not have a future in the league.

Nobody will want to see them go the way of Bury but something will need to be done to avoid them from getting to that stage. A new owner will have to come forward and funds will have to be found from somewhere otherwise this once proud club may find itself collapsing on itself.

It’s not good for the supporters to hear either and FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw has revealed his thoughts on the ongoing issues, claiming that fans are getting increasingly ‘upset and concerned’ over what is happening at Pride Park.

Speaking to us about the situation, he said:”Currently off the pitch with Derby County, it’s one of those things that just keeps rolling on and rolling on.

“There’ve been lots of false promises, lots of missed deadlines. We know that there were certain things, implications, that were causing the delays.

“We were under the impression that we had moved away from all that and that things could progress. We were told so by the administrators, who came out and said that the speed at which things will now progress will be of pleasure to Derby fans.

Unfortunately though, yet again, from what we have been told, we’ve had two missed deadlines still in the last seven to ten days or whatever it may well be. We are still sat here none the wiser and fans are getting more and more upset and concerned about the situation.”

The Verdict

It’s such a shame to see what is happening with Derby at the moment. They are one of the founder members of the Football League and they’ve been left in a terrible state by their previous owner.

There is surely somebody out there who would want to invest or help out a club with such history and stature in the game but so far nothing has come to fruition. The club administrators have reiterated that there is interest and offers but with the club still struggling, fans are losing hope.

Jason is voicing what is no doubt the opinion of most Rams fans right now. They want to be able to think about the future for Derby and plan to give the league a real good go, especially when you consider how well Wayne Rooney has done so far considering his hands are tied behind his back.

Instead though, they are having to think week-by-week with the club at the minute with nobody entirely sure what the end outcome will be for the Rams.