‘None of you know anything!’ – Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt makes transfer claim

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has told the Manchester Evening News that no ones knows anything about the club’s plans for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Trotters are currently laying the foundations for another push up the divisions after securing promotion back to Sky Bet League One and are set to be in the market for some fresh blood over the coming months.

Evatt has been very vocal in recent weeks about his desire to put together a side which is capable of challenging at the top end of the third tier as Wanderers seek to remain ambitious after getting out of League Two at the first attempt.

Speaking recently on the subject of transfers, Evatt seemingly took a swipe at the media for linking various players with Bolton in recent weeks as he said the following:

“I have seen some speculation already and I love it because, really, none of you know anything!

“People can speculate all they like. I might even feed a few rumours or dangle a few carrots, but at the end of the day only myself and the inner circle around the football club will know who we are going to sign and who we are going for.

“It’s great that you can speculate and that people are actually looking forward to who we are going to bring in to improve the team.

“Everyone is speaking about Bolton Wanderers for the right reasons again and that is amazing, I love it.”

Bolton were amongst some of the most active sides in the transfer market in the season just gone, with the club making 20 permanent and 10 loan signings throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

The Verdict

It will be intriguing to see what calibre of player that Evatt and co can attract to the University of Bolton Stadium this summer and I think there is a growing feeling that they could be a force to be reckoned with next season as they continue to rebuild after a very tough period for the club.

It’s great to see them making their way back up the leagues and if they get their recruitment spot on over the coming months, they could well be in line for consecutive promotions.

Expectations will be as high as ever and Evatt will be looking to harness that winning mentality once again.

The next few months are set to be very interesting for those of a Bolton Wanderers persuasion.