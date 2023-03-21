Barnsley boss Michael Duff revealed he won't be delivering "a Churchillian speech" ahead of tonight's game against Sheffield Wednesday as his players "shouldn't have to get up for a game".

Two of League One's in-form teams meet at Oakwell this evening as the Tykes, boasting a recent 11-game unbeaten run that has included nine wins, host top of the table Sheffield Wednesday, who are looking to extend their record league unbeaten run to 24 games.

Barnsley are one of few teams to have beaten Wednesday at Hillsborough this season and can complete a clean sweep over their local rivals this evening.

A win for Duff's side would boost their hopes of forcing their way into the automatic promotion places and could mean that the Owls are knocked off top spot as second-placed Plymouth Argyle are also in action this evening.

It's set to be an enthralling and likely fiery encounter but, speaking to The Yorkshire Post, the Barnsley boss has revealed he won't be approaching it differently to any other game.

He explained: "You can't make good decisions in an emotional state.

"We shouldn't have to get up for a game. You're crossing the white line with a pair of boots on.

"Rather than have the captain smash his head against the wall or me give a Churchillian speech, there'll be none of that because we don't need to.

"You're obviously going to get the little bit extra because of the feel around the ground."

Duff added: "It's a big game, there's no getting away from it. We're not stupid, we're not trying to play it down.

"There's only three teams above us and they're one of them.

"If we were playing bottom of the league they'd still want to play well on Sky. There's a vanity about them because players at this level don't get many opportunities to play on TV.

"The players don't need to be told the significance of the game. If they've lived in a cave for the last three days, when they turn up at the ground there'll be a buzz. You feel it.

"I'm looking forward to it and I know the players are looking forward to it. I am sure everyone in blue and white is thinking the same.

"It's rarely I want to put my boots on any more but I'm sure when I walk out for the warm-up I'll think I'd have liked to have played in this."

The Verdict

Tonight's game is a big one - both for the supporters and in the context of the League One season.

That said, you can understand why Duff is keen to ensure his players maintain a levelheaded approach to proceedings and won't be delivering a rousing speech ahead of kick off.

The prospect of facing League One leaders Wednesday and having the chance to end their record unbeaten run should be motivation enough.

Add to that the Oakwell atmosphere and you can imagine the Tykes squad are going to be raring to go.