“Non-story” – Middlesbrough fan pundit discusses key figure’s links to West Ham

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have had a brilliant season so far and it could end with the ultimate prize of winning promotion to the Premier League.

Boro started the season obviously in poor form with Chris Wilder and other members of the club struggling to kick on from a promising end to last year.

Indeed, Michael Carrick was soon ushered in to take over and he has not looked back, taking Boro to third in the league and now just a handful of points off of Sheffield United in second.

Carrick’s showing as a manager has not gone unnoticed, either, with reports from The Mirror claiming that West Ham are interested in potentially making him their next boss if they decide to part ways with David Moyes.

That in mind, we asked FLW’s Boro fan pundit Dana Malt for her thoughts on the situation and she had this to say:

“I’m not worried or surprised – I don’t really have emotions attached to it because I think it’s a non-story.

“Carrick has said that he is happy here and that he has respect towards West Ham because they’re a former club but he is enjoying managing Middlesbrough and I believe him so I don’t really think it’s anything to get worried about.”

The Verdict

It’s absolutely no shock to hear that Carrick is attracting interest given the job he has done but Dana is right to mention that he did recently say he is more than happy at Middlesbrough and committed to the task at hand there.

He’s a man of integrity and you would think he wants to see this year out at the very least with Middlesbrough given what could be possible at the conclusion of the campaign.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club