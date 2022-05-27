Yorkshire side make move to sign Nottingham Forest player

York City have made a move to sign Nottingham Forest defender Sam Sanders on a permanent deal ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, York have offered Sanders a contract in an attempt to keep him at the LNER Community Stadium.

The 20-year-old joined the Minstermen on loan earlier this year after making 16 appearances for Forest’s Under-23 side in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

During this particular stint, Sanders featured on 10 occasions for the non-league outfit in the regular campaign as the club sealed a place in the play-offs.

The defender participated in all of York’s games in this particular competition as they sealed promotion to the National League earlier this month.

Forest will now need to decide whether to match York’s decision to offer Sanders a contract as his current deal at the City Ground expires at the end of June.

Sanders’ future at the club could potentially be impacted by the outcome of the Reds’ play-off final clash with Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Forest will be determined to secure promotion to the Premier League on Sunday when they take on the Terriers at Wembley Stadium.

1 of 26 Braian Ojeda Fee Free

The Verdict

When you consider that Sanders has yet to make a senior appearance for Forest, it could be argued that he may find it beneficial to move on to pastures new this summer.

With Steve Cook, Scott McKenna and Joe Worrall all set to be ahead of him in the pecking order next season, the defender will be unable to make any strides in terms of his development at senior level if he stays at the club.

Furthermore, Forest may decide to bolster their defensive options if they seal promotion to the Premier League.

Given that York will be able to provide Sanders with the opportunity to play week-in, week-out in the National League in the 2022/23 campaign, the defender ought to consider signing the deal that has been offered to him.