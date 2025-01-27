This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford's January transfer window has been labelled "non-existent" by Football League World's resident Hornets pundit.

Tom Cleverley's side have seen a relatively quiet window so far, with the only addition being James Abankwah on a temporary loan deal from Serie A side, Udinese Calcio.

The defender is a relatively inexperienced addition, but Watford fans will not be surprised to see him join, as he becomes the latest 21-year-old to move between the two clubs, both of which are owned by the Pozzo family.

Watford fans will be praying this is not the last of the deals, with supporters still having hope of a potential 2025 play-off push if they can get January right.

Currently, the London-based side are sitting in ninth place, with back-to-back defeats preventing them from breaking into the top six.

Championship Table 6th-9th TEAM PLD GD PTS 6 Middlesbrough 29 +11 44 7 Blackburn 29 +4 42 8 Bristol City 29 +3 41 9 Watford 29 -1 41

Watford's "non-existent" window

Speaking to Football League World about the window so far, Justin Beattie confessed that he hadn't been impressed by the Hornets' quiet window.

"Watford's January transfer window has been non-existent; we have done absolutely no business whatsoever," Beattie admitted.

"We've sent Daniel Jebbison back to Bournemouth, leaving us light up front, although he wasn't contributing much at all.

"We've brought in James Abankwah from Udinese, and that's it!

"We also discovered that Antonio Tikvić wasn't actually with us on loan, but was, in fact, our player. This wasn't communicated to the fans, and he has now gone out on loan elsewhere.

"It has been one of the worst January windows I can remember at Watford, so we need to pull our finger out and get some business done."

Tom Cleverley needs help in January

Having dismissed rumours around Cleverley leaving on Friday evening, the Hornets' hierarchy now need to show their boss some support in the market.

Watford have somewhat flattered to deceive this campaign, but the head coach has played a crucial role in the success they have enjoyed so far.

Bringing in new signings, particularly in attack, must be a priority, as they continue to struggle to find a consistent goalscorer, despite Vakoun Bayo’s 10 goals this term.

Additionally, there are still concerns over their defence. While Abankwah was brought in to address this issue, more reinforcements are needed if they are to stop shipping multiple goals regularly.

The Hornets must get this final week right; otherwise, they risk letting a promising position slip away.