Noel Whelan urges Leeds United to secure future of influential 22-y/o

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has urged the Whites to not miss out in the battle to secure the long-term future of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White this summer.

White has spent the entire campaign on loan at Elland Road from Brighton, and the defender has been a revelation under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa with a string of composed and accomplished performances making him a vital component of Leeds’ title winning side.

The 22-year-old capped off what has been a remarkable campaign on a personal note by registering his first goal for the Whites with an excellent strike against Charlton Athletic on the final day of the season, and he has since been unsurprisingly named Leeds’ Young Player of the Year.

The defender’s performances in the Championship this term have not gone unnoticed, and the Whites could reportedly have to pay a fee of around £35million to secure a permanent move for him this summer, with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United all interested.

Speaking to the Football Insider, Whelan urged Bielsa’s side to put forwards the money needed so that they do not miss out on a player with White’s potential to develop even further.

“It looks like there will be a real battle there. Brighton are looking forward to having him back and we definitely want him. Ben White has had a fantastic time at Leeds and he has enjoyed his time here. He is only going to get better.

“If Leeds want him they know they will have to stump up the money and the £8million save on Jack Harrison will go a fair way to it.”

The verdict

Whelan’s comments will be reflected by every Leeds supporter who would be really hoping to see White once again play a key role in their back line as they look to establish themselves back in the Premier League next season, but Brighton are likely to be very keen to keep hold of the defender.

It will take a sizeable bid to convince Brighton to part company with White, and while Leeds will be massively boosted by the financial rewards that promotion brings it remains to be seen just how far they will push their spending this summer in order to strengthen the squad.

The Whites could be in need of a couple of centre halves this summer, and so they might be needing to hedge their bets a little and use their money wisely, but signing White would be a real boost for Bielsa’s side and his value would only likely increase over the next few seasons.