Noel Whelan urges Leeds United to avoid signing 1-goal forward after rumoured interest

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing young Reading forward Danny Loader according to the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and it seems as though he’s heading for the Madejski Stadium exit door in the summer.

Reading had previously offered Loader a long-term contract, but they have since withdrawn that amid the off-the-field crisis which has financially impacted clubs across the country.

This has led to a number of clubs rivalling Leeds to the potential signing of the forward, with the likes of Crystal Palace also reportedly interested in landing his signature.

You would imagine that a move to Leeds could be tempting for Loader, with the Yorkshire-based side currently sat top of the Championship table, and well in contention to win promotion into the top-flight.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds man Noel Whelan felt as though Marcelo Bielsa’s side shouldn’t be targeting Loader, as he doesn’t have the experience needed in the Premier League.

“I do not think we need to be looking at young strikers if we are moving into the Premier League, that is for sure.

“We need to look at strikers that are going to score the goals to keep up us in the Premier League. He has not scored many in the Championship or had many runout for Reading.”

Whelan went on to admit that Leeds have to consider the impact signing younger players from other clubs could have on the current academy players, and claimed that the Whites have better options already available to them.

“One for the future perhaps but it puts a dent in the hopes of the lads that are already at Leeds.

“If he is better than what we have got, fine. But why have they got better than what we have got? I am sure there are strikers at Leeds in that same category.”

The Verdict:

It’s difficult not to agree with Whelan here.

Loader hasn’t shown that he’s capable of playing to a consistently high standard in the Championship this season, let alone being ready for life in the Premier League.

He’s a player with a bright future ahead of him, but he needs regular game time to be able to reach that exciting potential.

Loader wouldn’t be getting regular minutes with Leeds if they were in the Premier League, and Marcelo Bielsa would be better off targeting a more experienced striker in the top-flight.